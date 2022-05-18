Portage school raises $5,000 at walkathon

PORTAGE − Jones Elementary School held its annual walkathon Tuesday, with students, staff and parents raising approximately $5,000.

Donations are still open until Friday, and the Jones Elementary Parent Teacher Organization is hoping to raise $10,000.

The funds raised go directly toward supporting Jones Elementary teachers, who often use the money to go on field trips without families having to pay throughout the year. In addition, the PTO provides funding and supplies for individual classrooms as needed.

According to Principal Jenna Blech, the PTO provides teachers $7.50 per student, along with $100 per classroom.

To incentivize donations, the students receive rewards. Next week, anyone who raised $100 will get time to go into a game truck, where they can play video games. The class with the highest amount of donations will get to play dodgeball against Blech. In addition, the student who raised the most will get to hit Blech with a pie.

This is the seventh year of the walkathon, but students were especially excited Tuesday because last year’s event was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Parents were able to come in and volunteer with the elementary students this year.

Sarah Darrell, treasurer of the Jones Elementary PTO, said they want to do more events, such as talent shows, carnivals and movie nights.

“We want to do anything to support teachers,” Darrell said.

Tuesday afternoon, students were able to rotate through several different stations, including walking, dancing, eating snow-cones, a bouncy house and some games.

Other than a donation of apples from Strack & Van Til, everything else was funded by the PTO.

“It comes at the end of vigorous testing and is a good way to celebrate the end of the year,” Blech said. She emphasized how excited students get whenever the walkathon is happening.

Not only that, the walkathon is the biggest fundraising event for the PTO each year.

To donate to the Jones Elementary PTO fundraisers, please call Jones Elementary at 219-763-8025.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.