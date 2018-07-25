PORTAGE — The Portage Township School Board extended the contract of Superintendent Amanda Alaniz Monday night.
Alaniz, who was named superintendent in December 2016, will also receive a 5 percent pay increase, bringing her salary up to $148,094.
Her contract will expire June 30, 2021.
The contract also allows for annual bonuses of $1,000 to $5,000 based on the school district's performance.
Alaniz graduated from Portage High School in 1999 and began working for the Portage district after graduating from college. She has worked as a teacher at Myers Elementary and Willowcreek Middle School, curriculum and instructional coach at Willowcreek and Fegley middle schools, Title I readiness teacher at both middle schools, sixth-grade language arts teacher at Willowcreek, dean of students at Fegely and principal at Central Elementary School before being promoted to district administrator at the beginning of the 2016 school year.
She replaced Richard Weigel, who resigned the post in December 2016.
In addition, Alaniz announced that Robert Wilson has been hired as the district's director of student achievement and innovation, the position she held prior to being named superintendent.
Wilson has most recently served as principal of Clark High School in Hammond.
The position, said Alaniz, will have a kindergarten through grade 12 focus on social and emotional learning, STEM and innovative achievement.
Ann Marie Caballero, assistant principal at Portage High School for the past two years was also named principal at Fegely Middle School. Caballero also came from the Hammond school district.