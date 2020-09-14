Portage schools to begin 2nd quarter with grades 7-12 hybrid, full in-person elementary model

Schools' start and end times will remain similar to years past, Alaniz said.

Portage families will be given the option for their student to remain with full virtual learning if they choose. Alaniz said it's "highly likely" that students' teacher may change in this transition.

"We feel our students, whether virtual or in-person, deserve a dedicated educators to one platform or the other," Alaniz said.

Some Northwest Indiana districts have been challenged to strike a balance between teacher prep time and attention to students when educators were tasked with providing instruction simultaneously to in-person and at-home learners.

"Our goal and our commitment here is to make sure we have as few disruptions as possible," Alaniz said.

Portage families will be asked to indicate their preference for virtual or in-person learning by Friday. The district is also asking families to provide their own transportation, if possible, to help reduce the number of students riding school buses.