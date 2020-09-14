Portage schools to begin 2nd quarter with grades 7-12 hybrid, full in-person elementary model

PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools' middle and high school students will return to school in a hybrid learning model with the start of the second quarter of the 2020-21 academic year.
Elementary students will return in a five-day-a-week, in-person model due to the district's ability to cohort student groups, Superintendent Amanda Alaniz announced in a Monday night school board meeting.
Portage Township Schools was among the first Northwest Indiana districts to announce a virtual learning restart to its 2020-21 year. Students will return to school buildings on Oct. 20, Alaniz said.
In the district's hybrid learning model, half of students in grades 7-12 will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. The other half will attend Thursdays and Fridays. All students will participate in e-learning when not attending in person, Alaniz said.
The superintendent said the decision to bring students back to school buildings comes upon review of community positivity rates. Alaniz said changes could come to Portage's learning model if rates indicate it's necessary.
Portage Township has reported 668 total cases of COVID-19 with 616 individuals who have recovered, according to data most recently made available by the Porter County Health Department. The county's current seven-day positivity rate among unique cases sits at 4% for the period Sept. 1-7, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Schools' start and end times will remain similar to years past, Alaniz said.
Portage families will be given the option for their student to remain with full virtual learning if they choose. Alaniz said it's "highly likely" that students' teacher may change in this transition.
"We feel our students, whether virtual or in-person, deserve a dedicated educators to one platform or the other," Alaniz said.
Some Northwest Indiana districts have been challenged to strike a balance between teacher prep time and attention to students when educators were tasked with providing instruction simultaneously to in-person and at-home learners.
"Our goal and our commitment here is to make sure we have as few disruptions as possible," Alaniz said.
Portage families will be asked to indicate their preference for virtual or in-person learning by Friday. The district is also asking families to provide their own transportation, if possible, to help reduce the number of students riding school buses.
"We cannot socially distance students on the bus," Alaniz said. "We are requesting for families that can transport their children to please assist us during this time so that we can reserve transportation to those who absolutely have no other opportunities to get their children to school."
A Portage Township Schools spokeswoman said the students' hybrid return at grades 7-12 is indefinite and that school leaders will continue to review positivity rates throughout the second quarter.
"I think I speak for 1,400 employees to say we are just elated to be able to bring our students back," Alaniz said. "We have the protective equipment, we have the cleaning supplies, and we're ready to take this challenge on, and I feel we can do it and keep our students safe."
