PORTAGE — All 11 schools within the Portage Township Schools district will be receiving upgrades to their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
The School Board this past week approved seeking bids to replace chillers at all school buildings.
The project will be paid with proceeds from a $2 million bond approved by the district earlier this year.
Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said initially the bond was for HVAC upgrades as well as other projects. However, after estimates came in for the HVAC upgrades, it was learned the bond proceeds would only cover the HVAC projects, which was the main priority for issuing the bonds.
In other business, the board also approved a memorandum of understanding with Neighbors' Education Opportunities Inc. to provide transportation for its New Vistas High School in case of an emergency. Alaniz said they have similar arrangements with Portage Christian School and Nativity of Our Savior Catholic School, as required by state law.