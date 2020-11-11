Portage to extend virtual learning districtwide

PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools will transition its entire district to virtual learning beginning Nov. 16.

Three schools in the district — Portage High School, Willowcreek Middle School and Kyle Elementary — had already implemented virtual instruction as quarantines grow among close contacts in the Portage district.

Now, the district will suspend in-person instruction at all schools due to increasing quarantines and rising positivity rates across Porter County, Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said in a letter to families Wednesday.

"An increasing number of our staff members are required to quarantine due to exposure to the virus," Alaniz wrote. "With this, we are becoming increasingly concerned with our ability to safely staff our in-person learning throughout the district."

Porter County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals tested between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 is 22.9%, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Portage Township Schools is reporting 53 active cases and 418 active quarantines across its district as of Wednesday afternoon.

The district has seen 72 total positive cases among staff and students since Portage's return to in-person learning on Oct. 20.