Portage to extend virtual learning districtwide

PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools will transition its entire district to virtual learning beginning Nov. 16.
Three schools in the district — Portage High School, Willowcreek Middle School and Kyle Elementary — had already implemented virtual instruction as quarantines grow among close contacts in the Portage district.
Now, the district will suspend in-person instruction at all schools due to increasing quarantines and rising positivity rates across Porter County, Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said in a letter to families Wednesday.
"An increasing number of our staff members are required to quarantine due to exposure to the virus," Alaniz wrote. "With this, we are becoming increasingly concerned with our ability to safely staff our in-person learning throughout the district."
Porter County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals tested between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 is 22.9%, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Portage Township Schools is reporting 53 active cases and 418 active quarantines across its district as of Wednesday afternoon.
The district has seen 72 total positive cases among staff and students since Portage's return to in-person learning on Oct. 20.
Portage schools reopened virtually for the first nine weeks of its school year.
The superintendent said the district hopes to bring students back to in-person learning on Dec. 7.
Alaniz said Portage administrators will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and provide an update with further direction to families on Dec. 4.
The district will continue its extracurricular programs for students in grades 6 through 12 with no spectators allowed in attendance.
Portage joins a growing number of districts, including Crown Point, East Chicago and Munster, that have announced plans for virtual instruction as coronavirus cases increase across Indiana.
Alaniz called for the community's help in returning students to in-person instruction.
"Our school community must continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks, and frequently wash and sanitize our hands," Alaniz wrote. "The approaching holiday season will pose challenges as families gather for celebrations, college students return home, and families travel to visit friends and family. Please remember that we must be vigilant in protecting ourselves and our families from exposure to COVID-19."
Read the superintendent's letter here:
