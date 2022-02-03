Portage Township Schools to change start times for 2022-23 year

PORTAGE — Portage middle and elementary schools will have new start times for the 2022-23 school year in response to the ongoing bus driver shortage.

Portage High School’s hours will not change, with school beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 2:35 p.m. The elementary schools will run from 7:50 a.m. to 2:05 p.m., an hour earlier than currently, and the middle schools from 8:25 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Currently, Portage Township Schools employs a two-tiered system for bus routes, meaning that there are two separate times where buses are running.

Each school day, 65 buses run for Portage High School, Willowcreek Middle School and the special education learning facility. There are 69 buses for Fegely Middle School and the elementary schools.

When bus drivers call off, other buses frequently double up routes, extending route times and maximizing the number of students on the bus at one time. The transportation office staff has occasionally had to step in and cover routes for people who are out sick.

The start time changes will allow PTS to use a three-tiered system, where 50 buses will run concurrently for the high school, 50 will run concurrently for the elementary school and 50 will run concurrently for the middle schools.

Associate Superintendent Michael Stephens said the change will not only help address the bus driver shortage, but also allow there to be fewer students per bus.

The high school start and end times did not change largely because of PTS’s partnerships with local organizations such as the Porter County Career Center, where students take vocational classes. Elementary schools have a shorter day than middle schools, so they will begin and end earlier to avoid conflicts in the afternoon.

Portage Township Schools acknowledged that the new start times may impact child care for families, especially as elementary school students will now be the first students home.

“Announcing this change far in advance of the new school year was a priority for us so that our families could make plans to account for the new times,” Stephens said in an email. “To that end, we are continuing to collaborate with our community partners and organizations that provide before and after school care to ensure all families continue to have access to child care if needed.”

PTS plans to survey families on their before- and after-school needs before moving forward to help figure out more child care opportunities for families.

Moving forward, in March, the district will plan routes for the 2022-23 school year as well as hold bidding for routes.

In May, a reminder will be sent to families. An additional reminder will be sent before school starts in August.

