Porter Township's Stacey Schmidt named superintendent of the year

VALPARAISO — Stacey Schmidt, of Porter Township School Corp., believes in collaboration and mentorship among educators.
She said much like children, adults need to seek out mentors to help advise through difficult situations, especially when it comes to leading a school community.
That outlook has helped Schmidt earn recognition as the 2020 District I Superintendent of the Year.
The Superintendent of the Year designation, given by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, recognizes outstanding educators in multiple regions of the state for the leadership in education during a time of limited resources, according to a IAPSS news release.
Selected by peers in Indiana’s nine northwest-most counties, Schmidt entered her role as Porter Township School Corp. superintendent in 2012 — shortly after an economic downturn triggered statewide reductions in education funding.
Porter Township School Corp. serves more than 1,400 students in its high school, middle school and two elementary schools. Its Boone Grove High School has received six consecutive A grades in the state’s annual accountability reports.
When tough times hit, Schmidt said she saw educators not only take pay cuts, but pour money out of their own pockets into the district.
“It’s that kind of love of kids and learning that’s at the heart of Porter Township,” the superintendent said.
Schmidt since has been able to work with her staff in one of the state’s 20 lowest-funded public school districts, according to the IAPSS, to implement cost savings through energy-efficiency efforts and digital learning techniques reducing the need for paper materials.
“Any success that I have is not my own,” Schmidt said. “It’s the staff and the students and community.”
She said today educators are challenged by changes in standardized testing and the increasing need to turn to taxpayers for support in the absence of substantial increases in state funding.
Porter Township School Corp. has not yet sought a referendum to fund classroom expenses and increased teacher pay.
“We’re struggling to compete to give our teachers the salaries they deserve,” Schmidt said. “I have to ask myself, ''Do I think it’s right to ask my community for funding again when the state us supposed to be funding us?’”
Schmidt said to address such issues, she relies heavily on her local network of education mentors and district leaders. She also said education is an important element to tackling today’s challenges in teaching.
Though her own writing and social networking, the superintendent said she tries to teach others about the changing requirements her educators face regularly.
“Once people start to understand what’s happening, they’re often quite surprised by what’s going on,” Schmidt said. “The most influential thing I can do is educate."