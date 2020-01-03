The gymnasium of Gary's closed Thomas Edison school is littered with class, debris and abandoned school lunch trays. Gary mayor Jerome Prince called for the demolition of this, and eight other, schools in a Monday press conference.
GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince called for the demolition of nine vacant Gary schools on Friday in an act he says will lift layers of crime in the city.
Flanked by members of the Gary Common Council, the city's fire chief and its new police chief, Prince stood at the steps of the abandoned Thomas Edison school gymnasium — its doors open to passersby — and told media and members of the Gary community in an afternoon press conference that eradicating crime in vacant properties will be among the new city administration's top priorities.
"This is more than an opportunity to get you all out on a cold day," said Prince, who was sworn in as mayor Monday. "This is an issue of public safety."
Many of the city's closed public schools shuttered years ago amid Gary's population decline have become littered with graffiti, the target of trespassers and arsonists. The fourth homicide victim found in an abandoned Gary school in the last eight years was discovered in Norton Elementary in November.
Prince's building department is ordering the Gary Community School Corp. to address nine blighted properties under city code requiring the demolition of buildings deemed to be unsafe.
Building commissioner Kenneth Willis has scheduled a hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Gary Common Council chambers to determine if the nine buildings in question meet the legal definition of "unsafe." If found unsafe, the Prince administration says, the Gary Community School Corp. will be required to raze the identified schools on or around March 5.
"This is a great action to be taking," 2nd District Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon said Friday in front of the Edison building. "I went to school in this building ... I think this administration is taking some action and they're not taking flack. I hope they'll have some success."
The mayor is seeking the demolition of Aetna, Norton, Horace Mann, Lew Wallace, Edison, Carver, Nobel, Spaulding and Brunswick schools.
Prince said these schools were selected after being identified by his administration as examples of "the most egregious instances of blight," among Gary's abandoned school buildings.
The city leaders added Aetna and removed Ernie Pyle and Emerson schools from a list released earlier this weekbased on the Gary Housing Authority's interest expressed in redevelopment at the two buildings.
The indebted Gary Community School Corp., operating under state takeover since 2017, listed 33 of its unused properties in 2018 after liens preventing their sale were lifted. However, the district only entered negotiations on five buildings, including Ernie Pyle. A Gary Community School Corp. spokeswoman told The Times in November the district is considering relisting the properties.
Prince said he believes city and state statute may be flexible in circumstances where serious interest is expressed in one of the identified school properties, but makes clear who should absorb the cost of demolition.
"The owners of the property must address the complaint," Prince said of the Gary Community School Corp. "They're going to be charged with the responsibility and expense related with demolition of all of the buildings that have been identified."
No members of the Gary school administration attended the Friday press conference. Gary emergency manager Peter Morikis said in a statement provided to The Times on Thursday that the school district had not been contacted by the city prior to its announcement to seek demolition of the abandoned school properties.
"However, we look forward to connecting with city officials to discuss plans for the listed properties," Morikis said.
School property sales are likely to be discussed by district leaders in a previously scheduled forum on Jan. 14 at the Gary Area Career Center.
Robert Buggs, president of the non-voting Gary Community School Corp. advisory board, said he was surprised by how quickly the new administration in Gary decided to act on the abandoned schools. He and other board members questioned the feasibility of asking the cash-strapped Gary district to cover the cost of demolition on its own.
"I'm totally blindsided by this whole urgency," Buggs said. "Yes, there's a violation, but the city also has some buildings that are in violation and not secured. What about them?"
Prince said during the press conference his administration intends to address every property in the city in the same manner using the unsafe building law.
"I've had an amicable relationship with all of the entities that are involved, whether that be GHA, the school corporation and, certainly, the emergency manager," Prince said. "This isn't an affront to anyone who's been named in the complaint. This is simply an effort to exercise what we consider to be our responsibility, and also an effort to begin the engagement with those entities."
