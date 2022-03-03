Protest held at West Side over facilities

GARY — A student walkout was held at West Side Thursday amid issues they have with the school facilities.
A flyer promoting the protest said, "If we don't demand our basic needs, we'll never receive it." It claimed water fountains do not work, bathroom stalls do not lock and soap dispensers lack soap, among other problems.
"This district isn't concerned about us having a good high school experience," the flyer said.
Paige McNulty, manager for Gary Community School Corp., issued a statement after the protest saying the school recognizes students' right to assemble, but that the protest was disruptive to other students who were taking the SAT.
"This activity is not only disruptive but creates an unsafe environment by encouraging students to walk out of the building without formal dismissal," McNulty said in the statement.
McNulty then said there are "tens of millions of dollars" in upgrades being made at West Side and other schools in the district.
"We continue to invite stakeholders to the table as we tackle challenges together. We all want what’s best for our students," McNulty said.