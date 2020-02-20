Purdue Northwest dean to become next academic affairs chief

Purdue University Northwest has named its next leader for academic affairs.

Kenneth "Chris" Holford will serve as the university's next provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, PNW announced in a statement Thursday.

Holford, who currently serves as dean of PNW's College of Engineering and Sciences, will step into the new role effective May 11.

Holford said in a PNW news release that he is thrilled to take on a new position of leadership.

"While the university was already an important part of the community across Northwest Indiana, it has really undergone an amazing transformation as a metropolitan institution with a much larger footprint," Holford said. "I am excited to be part of these big and bold transitions, but also committed to the rich tradition of student engagement and academic success for which we have become known."

In his new position, Holford will oversee Purdue Northwest's six colleges, international student recruitment, study abroad programs, retention efforts and more.

