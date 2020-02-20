You are the owner of this article.
Purdue Northwest dean to become next academic affairs chief
Purdue Northwest dean to become next academic affairs chief

Kenneth "Chris" Holford

Purdue University Northwest has named its next leader for academic affairs.

Kenneth "Chris" Holford will serve as the university's next provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, PNW announced in a statement Thursday.

Holford, who currently serves as dean of PNW's College of Engineering and Sciences, will step into the new role effective May 11.

Holford said in a PNW news release that he is thrilled to take on a new position of leadership.

"While the university was already an important part of the community across Northwest Indiana, it has really undergone an amazing transformation as a metropolitan institution with a much larger footprint," Holford said. "I am excited to be part of these big and bold transitions, but also committed to the rich tradition of student engagement and academic success for which we have become known."

In his new position, Holford will oversee Purdue Northwest's six colleges, international student recruitment, study abroad programs, retention efforts and more.

Holford has served as College of Engineering and Sciences dean since the university's Purdue University Calumet and Purdue University North Central unification in 2016. Before that, Holford was dean of Purdue North Central's College of Sciences and chair of its Department of Biology and Chemistry.

The incoming provost earned a Ph.D. in biology from Illinois State University, according to the PNW release. He also has a master's degree in zoology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and a bachelor's degree in biology from Augustana College.

PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon said in the PNW release that Holford bring leadership experience and knowledge of academic affairs on both PNW's Hammond and Westivlle campuses to the provost role.

"Dr. Holford's commitment to helping students succeed, demonstrated commitment to faculty collaboration and transparency, and success in securing funding for important initiatives helped set him apart from other candidates for this key position," Keon said. "Through his collaborative approach to partnership with the private and public sectors, he already has played an integral part in moving PNW forward as a premier metropolitan university."

