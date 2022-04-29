Purdue Northwest dedicates steel bell tower

HAMMOND — Students in Purdue University Northwest's College of Technology researched materials and produced renderings for this project and were able to see their vision come to fruition.

Administrators, faculty, staff, students, alumni and public officials gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing a new bell tower.

Students included Todd Burns (Class of 2020); Lacey Doyle (2021); Nic Packwood 2021 and a 2022 master’s candidate); and Jesus de la Cruz (B.S. 2017, M.S. 2019, and current lecturer in the College of Technology).

Faculty members Rick Rickerson, a laboratory administrator, and Afshin Zahraee, assistant professor of Construction Engineering and Management Technology, supervised and assisted the students’ work.

The steel and fabrication was donated by Indianapolis-based Lenex Steel Company, which is led by company president Michael Berghoff, who is also chairman of the Purdue University Board of Trustees.

