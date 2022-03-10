Purdue Northwest designated as 'first-gen forward'

Purdue University Northwest recently earned a designation as a first-generation forward institution.
The Center for First-generation Student Success announced PNW will be included in its 2022-23 first-gen cohort.
The designation recognizes institutions of higher education that have demonstrated a commitment to improving experiences and advancing outcomes of first-generation college students.
“First-generation college students are a significant part of our DNA at PNW, and we have to continue unpacking what that means for us in terms of programs of interest, tutoring, mentoring, a sense of belonging, and academic confidence,” Catalina Rodriguez, assistant vice chancellor of educational opportunity programs at PNW, said in a press release. “First-generation college students have a particular set of experiences that require a new lens to support.”
Selected institutions will be able to send faculty and staff to the First-gen Forward Conference in June, as well as participate in monthly calls, professional development, goal setting and more. After two successful years in the program, institutions are eligible to apply for the Advisory leadership designation.
“First-gen Forward now recognizes and supports nearly 300 diverse institutions across four cohorts, all of which continue to lead the nation through their commitment to first-generation student success,” Sarah E. Whitley, assistant vice president of the Center for First-generation Student Success, said in a press release. “We are pleased to welcome Purdue University Northwest for their long-term commitment and demonstrated strategies for advancing first-generation student initiatives.”
PAD Foundation hosts its annual Prince and Princess ball
Violet Yearsich, 4, of Las Vegas, Nevada, eyes dessert items at the PAD Foundation Prince and Princess Ball.
Workers prepare paczki at Calumet Bakery in Lansing on Monday, one day ahead of Fat Tuesday. The bakery offers a variety of paczki, ranging from strawberry, raspberry and lemon to custard and chocolate mousse.
Merrillville head coach Bo Patton looks to Deeon Franklin after getting called for his third foul in the first half agent Chesterton Friday night during the 4A Sectional semifinals at Portage High School.
Mary Anne Neiner, founder and president of Planting Possibilities, meets with Bob Zemaitis, of Crown Point, Saturday at the 13th annual Crown Point Community Foundation Volunteer Fair at Crown Point High School.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
PAD Foundation hosts its annual Prince and Princess ball
PAD Foundation hosts its annual Prince and Princess ball
Four-year-old Aubree Koza, of Highland, compares her dress with that of "Belle," Lauren Mackowicz, at the RAD Foundation Prince and Princess Ball.
PAD Foundation hosts its annual Prince and Princess ball
Magician Nate "Nate the Great" Lacny of Hobart gets help from 4-year-old Lucas Barkes, of Valparaiso, at the PAD Foundation Prince and Princess Ball.
Stocking up on paczki
Stocking up on paczki
A variety of paczki are available at Calumet Bakery in Lansing.
Stocking up on paczki
Sisters Loretta and Charlotte Wroblewski traveled from New Lenox, Illinois, to purchase paczki Monday at Calumet Bakery in Lansing.
Stocking up on paczki
Jose Soto slices paczki Monday at Calumet Bakery in Lansing.
Lighthouse plays Griffith to open sectional play
Lighthouse coach Timothy Mays talks to his team between quarters.
Lighthouse plays Griffith to open sectional play
Lighthouse's Devarius Stewart is fouled by Griffith's Allen Resendez-Hernandez.
030222-spt-bkh-lc_16
Lake Central’s Myles Yekich take a shot against Morton in the fourth quarter during the Class 4A sectional at Lake Central on Tuesday evening.
030322-spt-bkh-por_14
Merrillville coach Bo Patton talks with O'Shawn Kelly, AJ Dixon and Darrin Weaver Jr. as Lavonta Ash shoots free throws against Valparaiso on Wednesday.
030322-spt-bkh-por_3
Merrillville’s Erickson Gibson pulls down the rebound away from Valparaiso’s Blaine Dalton and Connor McCall in the third quarter on Wednesday evening.
030322-spt-bkh-por_4
Valparaiso’s Mason Jones and Michael Flynn console each other after the Vikings lost to Merrillville on Wednesday evening.
Ash Wednesday 2022
Deacon David Kapala makes the sign of the cross on the forehead of Rebecca Parker, 12, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster on Ash Wednesday.
Ash Wednesday 2022
The Rev. Michael Yadron makes the sign of the cross on the forehead of Sequoia Coats, 13, an eighth-grader at St. Thomas More School in Munster, on Ash Wednesday.
030522-spt-bkh-por2_17
030522-spt-bkh-por2_11
Merrillville’s AJ Dixon goes past Chesterton’s Travis Grayson and Carson Parrish to the basket in the first quarter Friday night during the 4A Sectional semifinals at Portage High School.
4A boys basketball sectional semifinal: Hammond Central vs. Munster
Munster coach Mike Hackett scolds the Mustangs after a turnover on Friday during a Class 4A sectional semifinal in St. John.
4A boys basketball sectional semifinal: Hammond Central vs. Munster
Munster's Jermaine Coney claps as Hammond Central's Jordan Woods protests a Wolves turnover on Friday during a Class 4A sectional semifinal in St. John.
Calumet/Riv er Forest, Boys Sectional Basketball
River Forest's Travis Randolph crashes into Calumet's Jalen Bullock during Hanover Central sectional competition.
030522-spt-bkh-por1_18
Crown Point’s Drew Adzia tries to get around Portage’s Sam Wellman in the fourth quarter Friday night during the 4A Sectional semifinals at Portage High School.
030522-spt-bkh-por1_1
Portage’s Michael Wellman celebrates as the game ends with a 52-51 win over Crown Point on Friday night during the 4A Sectional semifinals at Portage High School.
Class 2A Sectional - Bishop Noll vs. Andrean
Bishop Noll cheerleaders root for their team.
Class 2A Sectional - Bishop Noll vs. Andrean
Andrean's Derrick Mitchell is comforted by teammate Alex Austin
4A boys basketball sectional final: Chesterton vs. Portage
Chesterton players celebrate together on Saturday following their 59-31 victory over Portage in a Class 4A sectional final in Portage.
Class A Kouts Sectional championship
Larry Upshaw talks to his 21st Century team during a timeout against Marquette in a Class A sectional title at Kouts.
Class A Kouts Sectional championship
The 21st Century Cougars celebrate their Class A Kouts Sectional win.
Volunteer fair connects public with nonprofits
Jill Schlueter-Kim, left, of Girls on the Run, talks to Samantha Bartucci, of Merrillville, Saturday at volunteer fair. Erica Gomez assists at center.
Volunteer fair connects public with nonprofits
Steve Euvino
030622-nws-socialwork 1.jpg
Robin Sizemore stands in a hallway of Banneker Elementary in Gary. Sizemore is social emotional learning/mental health coordinator for Gary Public Schools.