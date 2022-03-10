Purdue Northwest designated as 'first-gen forward'

Purdue University Northwest recently earned a designation as a first-generation forward institution.

The Center for First-generation Student Success announced PNW will be included in its 2022-23 first-gen cohort.

The designation recognizes institutions of higher education that have demonstrated a commitment to improving experiences and advancing outcomes of first-generation college students.

“First-generation college students are a significant part of our DNA at PNW, and we have to continue unpacking what that means for us in terms of programs of interest, tutoring, mentoring, a sense of belonging, and academic confidence,” Catalina Rodriguez, assistant vice chancellor of educational opportunity programs at PNW, said in a press release. “First-generation college students have a particular set of experiences that require a new lens to support.”

Selected institutions will be able to send faculty and staff to the First-gen Forward Conference in June, as well as participate in monthly calls, professional development, goal setting and more. After two successful years in the program, institutions are eligible to apply for the Advisory leadership designation.

“First-gen Forward now recognizes and supports nearly 300 diverse institutions across four cohorts, all of which continue to lead the nation through their commitment to first-generation student success,” Sarah E. Whitley, assistant vice president of the Center for First-generation Student Success, said in a press release. “We are pleased to welcome Purdue University Northwest for their long-term commitment and demonstrated strategies for advancing first-generation student initiatives.”

