HAMMOND — Commencement speaker Gary Johnson encouraged the fall class of 2019 to “find their why,” in a Saturday morning address to Purdue University Northwest's fall class of 2019.
The business leader and Purdue West Lafayette graduate detailed a long career of ambition, chance and “missteps in the right direction.”
Johnson, now CEO of the Portage-based Mortar Net Solutions, jokingly wished students luck in reversing the threats of climate change, widespread conflict and “lack of respect for facts and knowledge,” left by previous generations before offering this advice: “Today's reality is not permanent. The future remains to be created and that is where the challenges and opportunities exist for you.”
The Miller Beach resident also weaved community fare into his approximately 15-minute address.
Johnson quoted former U.S. Senator Paul Douglas' words inscribed at a monument at the Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach; “When I was young, I wanted to save the world. In my middle years, I would have been content to save my country. Now, I just want to save the Dunes,” and encouraged the graduates to “find your ‘why’ and commit what you can do.”
"All of us have daily opportunities to make a difference," Johnson said. "Often our contributions are what we can do in the nearby, rather than in the afar; what we can do now, rather than in the future."
Purdue Northwest is celebrating nearly 700 degree honorees who said they planned to participate in one of three commencement ceremonies this weekend at both PNW’s Hammond and Westville campuses.
A total 1,225 students were eligible degree candidates this fall, according to the university — three of those for doctoral degrees, 253 for master’s degrees and 969 for baccalaureate degrees.
Johnson was the keynote speaker at PNW’s two Hammond campus celebrations on Saturday.
Civic leader Leigh Morris will address PNW students and families at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Westville campus.
Student Government President James Schooley, quoting Theodore Roosevelt, encouraged his fellow students to embrace failure in life and dare greatly to attain success.
"Today, all of your struggles and your arenas have faded to the past," Schooley told fellow students. "Though many of you did stumble and some deed may have been done better, you leave here today knowing that triumph of high achievement."
PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon encouraged graduates to consider the positive influence PNW has served in the community and to consider doing the same as individuals.
"As you're working through life and as you're developing in your careers, remember that there is a world around you and you should give effort into making this a better world for all of us," Keon said.