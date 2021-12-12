Purdue Northwest graduates urged to forge connections, seek out leadership opportunities

WESTVILLE — LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody urged the latest crop of Purdue University Northwest graduates to embrace life, take risks and invest in relationships.
“The world does not need another follower. It needs a leader — someone to clear a path, someone who is not afraid to break the rules,” he said. “Find a cause you care about and be the change. Don’t wait for someone to lead the charge. Lead the charge yourself and work with others along the way — even if their views differ from yours.”
Dermody, who served 10 years in the Indiana House of Representatives, said he and his Democratic counterpart on the Public Policy Committee rarely agreed on major issues, but they listened to each other and got along.
That doesn’t happen in Congress, where people on the far right and far left do nothing to embrace people on the other side. “Don’t follow their example,” Dermody said.
Instead, “invest in your relationships with people,” he advised. Say hello to coworkers and even strangers.
“A simple good morning or how are you doing can make a world of difference,” Dermody said.
“Pick up the phone and call people. A relationship isn’t made by texting, email and social media.”
Dermody told of being diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 25 as a reason to embrace life and seize every day. “Life can change in an instant. It’s up to you to live life to the most of it,” he said.
He also urged the graduates to “be willing to take a risk, put yourself out there and jump into life with both feet.”
There are two things employers can’t teach as they train new hires — initiative and positive attitude, Dermody said. “Your outlook on work, and on life in general, is everything.”
Dermody said he was sharing his “Tom’s Toolbox for Life” with the students to equip them for their future.
PNW Chancellor Tom Keon urged the new graduates to network with other alumni. One in 36 jobs in Northwest Indiana is held by a PNW graduate, he said.
“Some of you have traveled from across town, others from around the world,” he said. Wafa Ali N Alrahin, of Saudi Arabia, received her bachelor of science degree in accounting. She stopped for a quick photo before finding her classmates to prepare for the ceremony.
“We want you to be part of the PNW family for the rest of your lives,” Keon said.
Darlene Chenault, of Crown Point, said she started out at Ball State University but transferred to PNW to be close to home and because PNW is well-known for its business degree program.
Matthew Chodor, of Hammond, lives near the Hammond campus, which gave him many opportunities to work with the athletics program — “and I save a lot of money.”
Grace Mercado, of Schererville, earned a business degree to help her in the human resources field. PNW is close to home, making it easier to go to school while holding a job, she said. Mercado started out in nursing, took a year off, then went back to focus in HR.