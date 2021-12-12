Purdue Northwest graduates urged to forge connections, seek out leadership opportunities

Dermody told of being diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 25 as a reason to embrace life and seize every day. “Life can change in an instant. It’s up to you to live life to the most of it,” he said.

He also urged the graduates to “be willing to take a risk, put yourself out there and jump into life with both feet.”

There are two things employers can’t teach as they train new hires — initiative and positive attitude, Dermody said. “Your outlook on work, and on life in general, is everything.”

Dermody said he was sharing his “Tom’s Toolbox for Life” with the students to equip them for their future.

PNW Chancellor Tom Keon urged the new graduates to network with other alumni. One in 36 jobs in Northwest Indiana is held by a PNW graduate, he said.

“Some of you have traveled from across town, others from around the world,” he said. Wafa Ali N Alrahin, of Saudi Arabia, received her bachelor of science degree in accounting. She stopped for a quick photo before finding her classmates to prepare for the ceremony.

“We want you to be part of the PNW family for the rest of your lives,” Keon said.