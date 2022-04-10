Purdue Northwest offers dual admission program for Ivy Tech students

Purdue University Northwest has launched a dual admissions partnership with Ivy Tech Community College.

Students who enroll at Ivy Tech in the dual admissions program and complete their associate’s degree will be able to transition to PNW’s bachelor's degree program by following one curriculum plan for both degrees.

This program began the spring 2022 semester and gives students access to PNW advisers, facilities, student activities and resources.

“We are excited to offer this dual admissions opportunity to students who start their degree pursuits at Ivy Tech,” Elizabeth Babcock Depew, interim executive associate vice chancellor of Enrollment Management at PNW, said. “This program builds upon our longstanding partnership with Ivy Tech to offer structured transfer pathways and help well-prepared students complete their four-year undergraduate degree.”

Students who are currently enrolled at Ivy Tech and those who enroll as first-year students, and meet current admission criteria at both institutions, are eligible for the dual admissions option.

“We are delighted for the dual admissions partnership with Purdue Northwest,” said Aco Sikoski, chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso campus. “We have developed many academic transfer agreements, and this partnership will offer seamless transfer opportunities to our graduates.”

Ivy Tech students in the program will have access to PNW resources, including admissions personnel, academic advising, libraries, academic and computer labs, student affairs, financial aid and career services. Dual admission students are also able to attend PNW athletic events and will be invited to student social and cultural activities.

More information about the program can be found at pnw.edu/dual-admissions.

