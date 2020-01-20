Purdue University Northwest announced changes this week to its fall and spring graduation celebrations.
Commencement ceremonies, once celebrated every semester at both PNW's Hammond and Westville campuses, now will be held in one location.
PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon shared plans to conduct commencement ceremonies for the foreseeable future at the Hammond Sportsplex in the spring and at Westville's Dworkin Student Services and Academic Complex in the fall in an email to students Tuesday as they returned to campus from winter break.
"The whole goal is to give the students and their guests, the families who have supported them through their academic career, the best experience possible," PNW spokeswoman Kris Falzone said. "This will allow us to host what we always consider to be an elegant, top-notch ceremony that is convenient to access."
In recent years, PNW divided graduations both by campus location and major or academic program. Last year, Hammond campus students graduated in multiple ceremonies at the PNW Fitness & Recreation Center, and Westville students graduated in a separate ceremony on a different date at the Dworkin Center.
In 2020, all students will graduate on May 8 and 9 at the Hammond Sportsplex in the spring, and Dec. 19 and 20 on the Westville campus in the fall, depending on their programs.
The university's partnership with the Hammond Sportsplex will allow better parking, updated technology and a single location for both the university's commencement and following reception, PNW officials said. In the past, Hammond graduates attended commencement at the Fitness & Recreation Center with a following reception organized across campus at PNW's Student Union & Library.
The change also was made partly to reflect the university's 2016 merge of its two campuses formerly known as Purdue University Calumet and Purdue University North Central.
"This is an exciting opportunity for Purdue Northwest students, along with faculty, to celebrate our shared experiences in and out of the classroom," Keon said in his email to students. "Students will graduate with their fellow students in their college, school and major."
Some Westville students said they were shocked by the decision, having planned their graduation weekend around a May 11 Westville commencement date posted to the Purdue Northwest registrar's website. A Change.org petition featuring a screenshot of the May 11 date has attracted more than 1,000 signatures as of Friday morning.
"We didn't see it coming," said Maria Elena Miller, a Westville master's student who says she may now choose not to walk in commencement. "It was never something we ever thought we'd have to question."
The May 11 commencement date since has been removed from the university's website. Falzone said students had not been formally advised of dates and locations for Spring 2020 commencement, but that tentative dates were posted on the registrar's website with notice that commencement plans were subject to change.
"It's really about the dream," said Bretta Carney, a Westville social work major, who says graduating on the campus she studied at had always been a part of her college vision. "Things change, but that visualization of walking across that stage was what kept me going, and I feel like that's been ripped away from me."
Students also expressed frustration with the timing of the announcement and said they wished administration took greater steps to collect student input through surveys or discussion forums.
The decision came following months of discussion and planning with leadership from the university's Student Government Association and Faculty Senate lasting late into the fall semester, Falzone said. Students were notified within "as timely a basis we felt we could within the timeline of students returning to campus," she said.
This year is not the first time PNW has offered commencement ceremonies in an off-campus location.
Commencement for the Hammond campus, then known as Purdue Calumet, took place at the now-demolished Star Plaza Theater through May 2013. The university celebrated commencement at the Hammond Civic Center in December 2013 and May 2014 before moving to the Hammond campus, where it has been ever since.
Graduation for Westville students, attending the then-Purdue North Central campus, walked in ceremonies at Valparaiso University until the Dworkin Center building on the Westville campus was completed in 2015, Falzone said.
The PNW spokeswoman said the decision to combine commencement ceremonies will have no effect on the university's typical March graduation expo events organized on each campus. Ticket allocation for spring commencement and school-specific graduation dates will be determined later this spring, Falzone said.
"Commencement is all about celebrating the academic achievement of students," she said. "We put a lot of effort and time into planning the ceremonies so that they are smooth — just an excellent opportunity for the students and their families."