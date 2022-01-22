Purdue Northwest student places in top 2% in international sales competition

A Purdue University Northwest student placed in the top 2% worldwide in the RNMKRS Virtual Sales Role-Play Competition.
Brittany Barnard, a senior studying business marketing, said the competition required participants to do a 15-minute pitch to an animated customer bot through an app on their phone or laptop. In her specific competition, she was selling a laptop to a fire chief.
The competition has more than 3,000 students every semester from more than 60 colleges and universities in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Claudia Mich, associate professor of marketing at PNW, assigned the competition as part of the professional selling class. She said it is one of two role playing activities she has students do during the semester.
Mich began assigning the competition when the campus had to shut down during the pandemic, as it was one of the only virtual options. However, she said it worked really well and she has continued to use it every semester.
“The nice thing about this is that it is an external competition, so it allows students to see how they would perform against all kinds of universities,” Mich said.
Mich said it is particularly beneficial because sometimes students at a smaller campus question their abilities. According to the university’s website, there are 8,794 students total at PNW, with 1,607 being high school students in dual enrollment courses.
Barnard said she was surprised that she was the first in her class and in the top 2% overall.
Prior to the competition, students are able to practice by going into the app and going over specific parts of their pitch and conversation.
She said she was unsure how she would do, as during her practices she had some low numbers. She said she would write down questions that worked well.
The hardest part was that it was not a real person she was talking to. She said it was difficult at times to try to keep it similar to a normal conversation.
Barnard is planning to go into sports marketing when she graduates in the fall. She said that part of her major is "selling" herself.
Other PNW students also saw high scores. Haley Kosich placed in the top 3%, Sydney Hanson placed in the top 4% and Rachel Fleszewski placed in the top 4.5%. PNW was one of eight schools to have at least half its competing students place in the top 30%.
Hanson said she practiced more than 100 times, but was still surprised to have placed so highly. The senior has marketing as a minor, so she said this was one of her first experiences with this type of work.
She also said it was an interesting situation as she could not fully market herself, as it was an animated bot and not a person.
“It taught me a lot about marketing and making a sales pitch,” Hanson said.
She said it will be beneficial when she is working with corporations and other companies following her graduation in May.