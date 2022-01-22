Purdue Northwest student places in top 2% in international sales competition

Mich said it is particularly beneficial because sometimes students at a smaller campus question their abilities. According to the university’s website, there are 8,794 students total at PNW, with 1,607 being high school students in dual enrollment courses.

Barnard said she was surprised that she was the first in her class and in the top 2% overall.

Prior to the competition, students are able to practice by going into the app and going over specific parts of their pitch and conversation.

She said she was unsure how she would do, as during her practices she had some low numbers. She said she would write down questions that worked well.

The hardest part was that it was not a real person she was talking to. She said it was difficult at times to try to keep it similar to a normal conversation.

Barnard is planning to go into sports marketing when she graduates in the fall. She said that part of her major is "selling" herself.