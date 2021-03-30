Purdue Northwest to highlight record year of grant funding at Days of Discovery research symposium

Purdue University Northwest will showcase a record year of grant funding at its upcoming Days of Discovery research symposium, which will take place online on Thursday and Friday.

Professors and students will have the chance to present their scholarly research and findings to the broader university community and the general public at the fifth annual symposium.

Over the past eight months, faculty members at Purdue Northwest in Hammond and Westville secured more than $15 million for research — a sum that's expected to swell to more than $21 million by the end of the year.

“This achievement is an example of the talent and commitment of the faculty at Purdue Northwest,” said Kenneth C. Holford, PNW provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “From cultivating academic excellence to contributing to the advancement of the economy and society, our faculty research has an impact not only on Northwest Indiana but also nationally and globally.”

The Days of Discovery symposium also will highlight the innovation and economic development impact of unfunded scholarship, as well as student scholarship, at the fifth largest university in the state.