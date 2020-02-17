You are the owner of this article.
Purdue Northwest to offer Esports as varsity athletic team this fall
Purdue Northwest to offer Esports as varsity athletic team this fall

PNW Esports

Purdue University Northwest will introduce its first competitive, varsity Esports team this fall.

Purdue University Northwest is announcing its newest addition to its collegiate athletic lineup: esports.

Esports will become PNW's 14th varsity athletic program upon its launch this fall, offering co-ed competition in games like Fortnite, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Overwatch and Rocket League.

"Esports is a billion-dollar business and can enhance many career opportunities for our students — including management, marketing, game design and production, broadcasting and event management, and health care," PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon said in a news release. "Like other competitive sports and co-curricular activities, Esports offers one more way PNW promotes the education and development of students."

'More than just video games': Munster team leads the way in high school Esports

Purdue Northwest officials say the new offering will make PNW Indiana's first public university to offer esports at a varsity level.

"More than 170 colleges nationwide have introduced esports programs," said Niaz Latif, interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. "Like other athletics programs, esports fosters development of teamwork and critical and analytical thinking. PNW is connecting academics and athletics in yet another way."

Valparaiso University announced the creation of its first esports team, offered through Valpo Recreational Sports, last spring. The Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne and Trine University in Angola have both led programs for several years.

VU to offer university's first competitive Esports team

"The growth of esports is amazing and this sport provides competitive, social engagement and educational opportunities for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and the Northwest Indiana community," PNW Director of Athletics Rick Costello said in the news release.

Purdue Northwest will offer esports on both its Hammond and Westville campuses. The university will work to develop esports arenas, equipped with 30 gaming stations and state-of-the-art equipment, in student union buildings on both campuses, according to the release. PNW will open the facilities to all students during designated intramural time and for individual student use.

"Beyond the broad popularity and enthusiasm around esports, we believe that the launch of this co-curricular activity will allow us to highlight connections to our strong academic programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)," College of Engineering and Sciences Dean Kenneth Holford said in the release.

Purdue Northwest will join fellow Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference universities Ashland University, Davenport University and Michigan Technological University — all of which have established their own varsity esports teams, according to the news release.

For more information about PNW athletics, see pnwathletics.com.

