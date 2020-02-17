Purdue Northwest to offer Esports as varsity athletic team this fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"The growth of esports is amazing and this sport provides competitive, social engagement and educational opportunities for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and the Northwest Indiana community," PNW Director of Athletics Rick Costello said in the news release.

Purdue Northwest will offer esports on both its Hammond and Westville campuses. The university will work to develop esports arenas, equipped with 30 gaming stations and state-of-the-art equipment, in student union buildings on both campuses, according to the release. PNW will open the facilities to all students during designated intramural time and for individual student use.

"Beyond the broad popularity and enthusiasm around esports, we believe that the launch of this co-curricular activity will allow us to highlight connections to our strong academic programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)," College of Engineering and Sciences Dean Kenneth Holford said in the release.

Purdue Northwest will join fellow Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference universities Ashland University, Davenport University and Michigan Technological University — all of which have established their own varsity esports teams, according to the news release.