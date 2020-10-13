Purdue Northwest to offer virtual preview event for prospective students

Prospective students will get a chance to learn about academics, admissions and financial aid at Purdue University Northwest in an upcoming Virtual Preview PNW event.

The university will offer the opportunity to learn about PNW's Hammond and Westville campuses from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the digital event featuring current students, faculty and admissions staff.

"We have always had a certain amount of virtual one-on-one sessions between our recruiters, admissions counselors and families," Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions George Kacenga said in a PNW news release. "More recently, in response to the health and safety requirements of the pandemic, we have increased those virtual meetings and become more innovative in the ways we give presentations and connect with families."

This fall's Virtual Preview PNW will feature breakout sessions on student life, house and campus safety, the PNW Honors College, athletics and applying to the university.

PNW will waive its $25 application fee for students who apply during the event, according to the university's news release.