Purdue Northwest to offer virtual preview event for prospective students
Purdue Northwest to offer virtual preview event for prospective students

PNW Bioscience building

Purdue University Northwest nursing student Mofoluwaso Ibikunle-Salami jots down notes during a lecture period in her lab in September at the Hammond campus.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Prospective students will get a chance to learn about academics, admissions and financial aid at Purdue University Northwest in an upcoming Virtual Preview PNW event.

The university will offer the opportunity to learn about PNW's Hammond and Westville campuses from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the digital event featuring current students, faculty and admissions staff.

"We have always had a certain amount of virtual one-on-one sessions between our recruiters, admissions counselors and families," Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions George Kacenga said in a PNW news release. "More recently, in response to the health and safety requirements of the pandemic, we have increased those virtual meetings and become more innovative in the ways we give presentations and connect with families."

This fall's Virtual Preview PNW will feature breakout sessions on student life, house and campus safety, the PNW Honors College, athletics and applying to the university.

PNW will waive its $25 application fee for students who apply during the event, according to the university's news release.

"The Virtual Preview PNW is an opportunity for Purdue Northwest to showcase our wide range of academic offerings," Kacenga said. "This event will offer an understanding of the PNW community and give a glimpse into what student life looks like at both of our campuses."

Purdue Northwest reopened campus to varying levels of in-person instruction this fall after moving into a virtual environment during this spring's onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

PNW sees overall decline, high retention in fall 2020 enrollment report

Though in-person tours and visits are suspended at PNW, prospective students will be allowed to invite friends and family to attend the Virtual Preview PNW event to learn more about the university.

"The importance of this day is for families and students to understand our facilities, our resources, our campus culture, and for us to convey what it means to Power Onward," Kacenga said.

For more information about PNW's upcoming preview event and to register, visit pnw.edu/preview.

