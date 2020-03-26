Purdue to lead virtual commencement amid spring coronavirus closures

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University spring graduate candidates will have the opportunity to hear their name called, received their diploma and even rent a cap and gown this spring despite nationwide cancellations amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Purdue officials announced plans Thursday to pioneer an "on-demand" commencement ceremony this spring after calling off all in-person activities earlier this month.

Through a digital ceremony, members of the spring class of 2020 will be able to download their own ceremony and watch an invocation, presidential address and conferral of degrees with family at a time of their choosing, according to a Purdue University news release.

"If we can't put on the nation's best traditional ceremony, then we'll produce the best remote one," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in the news release. "It's a huge disappointment to us all that we can't do this in person, but with input from a creative group of graduating seniors, we will do the best we can to preserve the essence of this special occasion."

Students will be mailed a diploma cover, commencement program and honor cords, if applicable, before May 15, when the university initially intended to celebrate its in-person spring commencement ceremony.