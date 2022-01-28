Purdue University Northwest receives $3 million for Impact Lab

Purdue University Northwest alumnus David Roberts and his wife Susan Roberts have donated $3 million to the university for an Impact Lab.

The Impact Lab is planned to be a workspace for entrepreneurship, innovation and collaboration.

“Susan and I have dedicated our gifting to two causes: medical research and the education of students studying engineering and technology,” David Roberts said in a news release. “When PNW Chancellor Tom Keon and Dean Niaz Latif approached us about the opportunity to invest in the Impact Lab, it took very little time for us to say yes to the opportunity to create a place for students, educators and entrepreneurs to collaborate on innovative ideas and concepts that will strengthen the manufacturing base in Northwest Indiana.”

The lab will serve as a regional hub and will contribute to development in the area, including incubating new businesses, scaling existing businesses and providing a physical collaborative work space, according to the university.

Purdue is currently evaluating potential sites near the Hammond campus for the lab. It will have a manufacturing technology laboratory, "makerspace" and a scientific research and development space. Chancellor Thomas Keon said he is hopeful the lab will open by the end of 2022.

“The idea of creating products and developing people that will ‘Ignite the Region’ was the major driving force in our decision,” Roberts said in the release, referring to a study by the Northwest Indiana Forum describing possibilities for growth in the Region. “I began my work career in Northwest Indiana 50 years ago and at that time, the Region was a manufacturing powerhouse. Hopefully the Impact Lab will help it return to its former stature.”

The impact lab has been part of Keon’s vision for the university for nearly two years. He said he knows there are a lot of groups in Northwest Indiana that are interested in contributing to businesses and starting their own, but may not have the space for it.

“We shouldn’t just be a bedroom community to Chicago, we should be thinking of new areas to expand to, economically,” Keon said.

He said it is important to bring in new economic development to the area, outside of manufacturing.

Niaz Latif, dean of the College of Technology at PNW, said this is part of PNW’s effort to scale up economic development. Latif said he is excited about the Impact Lab's potential.

This is not the first time the Robertses have donated to the university. They previously contributed to the construction and refurbishing of the David Roberts Center for Innovation and Design, along with the Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center.

