Q&A: Getting to know new Crown Point Superintendent Todd Terrill

Q: You were with Richmond Community Schools during a highly publicized active shooter event. What was that like for you as a superintendent?

A: Well, obviously, that’s something that you hope you’re never going to have to work through and deal with. We were very fortunate in the fact that we had done a lot of training with our teachers, with our students, and empowered our professionals to respond as they needed to. One of the things that amazed me through that; we had developed such a great relationship with our community. That happened right before we went on Christmas break, and we actually didn't lose any students in that building over Christmas break. Nobody pulled their students out.

The very next board meeting after that incident, we didn't have any parents show up to complain about what happened or just with any concerns, and a lot of that has to be — I give credit back to the relationships that our administrative team had built throughout, and our teachers had built, throughout the community, but also the way that our community came around and supported our administrators and our teachers within that building.

Q: You’ve just finished your first week as superintendent. What are some of your early goals for Crown Point schools?