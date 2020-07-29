Q&A: Getting to know new Crown Point Superintendent Todd Terrill

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. board selected Todd Terrill earlier this month to become the district’s next superintendent.
Terrill, a lifelong educator, has held positions of leadership in Muncie and Richmond schools before coming to Crown Point.
The Times sat down with Terrill after his first week in the Crown Point district to talk community building, getting started in his role, and fall school reopening.
Responses have been edited for clarity and length.
Q: Tell me a little bit about yourself and your experiences working in education.
A: My dad was an educator, a college professor and a coach, and so I always knew that I wanted to be in education just because of the relationships. I saw the influence he had, the impact he had on kids in general, so that's really what pushed me into the field of education. My wife is an educator. Her dad was a high school teacher and coach, and both of our moms worked in education. My brother is the president of a college in Wisconsin. My wife's brother is at IU. So, we're a family of educators. Our son's going into education right now. He's student teaching, hopefully, this fall just across the line in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
So, it was really a natural move for me to go into education, and with that, I spent a lot of time coaching. I coached football, basketball, track, then got to a point where I just felt like I needed to take another step and to do something where I could impact more people. And that's when I went into administration, and I’ve been in administration now for, good grief, years, and I’ve done just about everything. I've taught and I've been an administrator at every level, K all the way through 12. And so, I have really been fortunate enough to have great people around me who have pushed me to go in different directions and to explore opportunities.
Q: What drew you to Crown Point schools?
A: A person that I respect very highly in the state reached out to me and just told me that I needed to investigate this area and look at the school system. I knew Dr. Eineman before from our work in the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, and so I was familiar with Crown Point at a very high level, or from quite a distance. So, as I looked at it more, though, and saw the traditions that are here, the sense of community that is here, yet with the growth that we're experiencing for people moving into the community, and then obviously, the performance of schools here has been second to none. One of the big things that really attracted me to this community was the way the community has supported the schools through referendums. The value they place on the school district is really refreshing, especially in the world we live in today.
Q: You come to Crown Point with a long background working in both Richmond and Muncie schools. How does that compare to Crown Point?
A: So interestingly enough, I was in Richmond for nine years, and then moved to Muncie for eight, and then moved back to Richmond, and I always said that I really felt like Richmond prepared me for Muncie, and Muncie prepared me to go back to Richmond. But I really think the combination of all of those experiences really positioned me to be ready for a move to Crown Point schools. Richmond's about half the size of our district, now, here at Crown Point. Muncie is a little bit larger than Richmond, but with the size, we still had the same number of school buildings, so I’m used to really dealing with that many different school buildings and principals and communities that are feeding into it. And so the opportunity to work in larger school systems is really something that I like to do, and to work with a great team.
Q: You were with Richmond Community Schools during a highly publicized active shooter event. What was that like for you as a superintendent?
A: Well, obviously, that’s something that you hope you’re never going to have to work through and deal with. We were very fortunate in the fact that we had done a lot of training with our teachers, with our students, and empowered our professionals to respond as they needed to. One of the things that amazed me through that; we had developed such a great relationship with our community. That happened right before we went on Christmas break, and we actually didn't lose any students in that building over Christmas break. Nobody pulled their students out.
The very next board meeting after that incident, we didn't have any parents show up to complain about what happened or just with any concerns, and a lot of that has to be — I give credit back to the relationships that our administrative team had built throughout, and our teachers had built, throughout the community, but also the way that our community came around and supported our administrators and our teachers within that building.
Q: You’ve just finished your first week as superintendent. What are some of your early goals for Crown Point schools?
A: Coming in, a big part of it is to build relationships with our administrators, with our teachers, with our students, with our staff members, throughout our community to really find out what are the things that they feel like we can improve on. One of the great things about coming into Crown Point is things are going really well, and so there's not drastic things that have to be addressed immediately. So, the next several months is going to be getting to know the schools, and each school has their own particular needs. We've got everything across the board from schools that are really big at the elementary level to schools that are going through major renovations right now, in Winfield, and so every building is going to have their own little set of challenges as they come into the school year.
Q: One of the first big actions you’ll take as superintendent is school reopening. What have your discussions been like preparing for this fall?
A: Fortunately for me, Dr. Lux and the administrative team have done a really good job of working through the reopening plan, trying to take in every different perspective, and I think we've got a really solid plan in place. Talking with the area superintendents, I think one of the great things is that they have had continual conversations and a unified approach to this, yet giving people within their individual school corporations and communities the opportunity to adjust and meet those needs. It changes so quickly, right?
Crown Point reveals option for fall distance learning; plans to name new superintendent coming into fall semester
One of my big things is I like to be proactive rather than reactive and, unfortunately, right now we don't have an option but to be reactive. So, I like to be proactively reactive. The biggest part of that is really taking in all the information we have, and having conversations with as many different entities and levels of leadership here, including our teachers and our staff and our parents. We've got to really make those decisions based off of what we are hearing from all of those different groups. And ultimately, there's going to come a point where we have to step up and make that decision, and we will have some more information and data to back that up as we get closer.
Q: It seems like the conversation has shifted from what does an in-person return look like to should students return at all. What are your thoughts about getting students back to the classroom?
A: We've surveyed our parents, and we've had a really good turnout. Maybe about 75% of our parents have responded to what they want to see. And, of that, 80% of them want to have kids back in school, and I think there are precautions that we can do. I really think that when we go back to school, our buildings are probably going to be some of the safest places in our community as far as addressing the concerns of the virus. The concern is when you see kids leaving school and jumping in cars, and there's four or five of them all together. That’s a challenge and how do you deal with that?
I'd love to say that we're gonna be back in person for sure, and that's what's gonna happen, but at the same time I'm not crazy enough to think that there's not other possibilities that could come up. You've heard it from the other superintendents, we're not medical experts. And so, we would love to have somebody say, like they did in March when they said schools need to close, to come out and say schools need to open, but I don't think we're gonna get that. So, we're just going to have to adjust and make those calls as we see fit. One of the things that's really important with this though, too, is we have options for parents and if their comfort level is such that they don't feel like they're comfortable with their kids being in school, then there's options out there. Ultimately, as a parent, you've got to do what you feel is best for your kids.
Q: Outside of your experience as an educator, what should the community of Crown Point know about you?
A: My wife and I've been married for 29 years. We just celebrated that back in June. We have two children. Our daughter is a communications major at Olivet Nazarene University and she's just finishing up her degree there. And then our son, he is also at Olivet. He coaches football there and is doing his student teaching. Hobbies, what we like to do. We like to travel to sporting events and support our kids as they're in different events there. We like to travel with our family and do a lot of vacationing. We're currently planning on building a house in Winfield. We can't wait to get our house built and look forward to being a part of the community.
