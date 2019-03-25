GARY — Laurie Burns McRobbie, first lady of Indiana University, visited IU Northwest on Wednesday in her first trip to the university’s Gary campus in five years.
While on campus, the university’s leading lady took time to honor five IUN students for their notable achievements in community philanthropy and led a panel discussion of women’s leadership in the workplace and the book “Women & Power: A Manifesto," by Mary Beard.
Through her own career, McRobbie has carved a path in women’s advocacy. As a history student at the University of Michigan in the 1970s, McRobbie weighed in on curriculum developed for the university’s first gender studies major.
As an executive director at computer networking consortium Internet2, McRobbie created the company’s Inclusivity Initiative seeking to increase the representation of women in tech. And in her role as IU’s First Lady, McRobbie established the Women’s Philanthropy Leadership Council at the IU Foundation and the Center of Excellence for Women in Technology on the university’s Bloomington campus.
The Times sat down with McRobbie for an exclusive Q&A on education, women’s leadership and her experiences in the tech industry. Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: Why is it important to celebrate young leaders as they’re starting along their path?
A: It’s important to celebrate anyone because it’s visibility. It is a way to make their accomplishments known to others. I think we tend a little bit in the Midwest to be a little more willing to hide our light under a bushel and not brag. I grew up in the Midwest. I grew up in Ann Arbor, and my mother grew up on a farm in Minnesota, so I’m very familiar with this, "just be humble." And I’m conscious when I think about beyond what feels like an ego trip for some people to call attention to you or to say you’ve got these awards and so forth.
Those awards signal contributions. They signal daring, and they signal innovation. And those are all things that we need to make sure that young people have some markers for. There are some counterexamples of how you make your mark in the world. There always have been. There always will be.
But I think right now, particularly for women, we’re in a time when there's a lot of attention being put on women's issues. Again, I think when I was growing up, when I was in the '70s, that was an era when the so-called second wave of feminism was very much in force and very visible. And I think we're in, some people have started to say, this is a third wave.
Whatever the label is, we're certainly in a moment where people are paying attention to these issues. And so I think it’s even more important that we put out good examples of what good leadership looks like and what good action looks like.
Q: You’ve had a long career championing these issues. What is your advice to students who are just starting out?
A: Oh gosh, there's so many, so many pieces of advice. I think it changes what comes to mind day to day. But I think certainly one thing is to use their voice. I think too often, a lot of it is age, like ‘Here I am. No, I don't know anything. I'm just starting out. There's all these people around him and doing stuff longer than I do. Who am I?’ Blah. Blah. Blah. Those are pretty common feelings I think for men and women, too. But I think especially for women.
To use your voice is important, and that in turn means you need to have something to say. So, you have to think about where you stand on things. You have to read. I can't emphasize enough how important it is to put the work in to understand that — if you care about an issue — to understand that issue, to understand other sides of that issue, so that you are in a much better position to be able to advocate.
You have to have empathy. You have to be able to see that other side and know at what point maybe the other side is like too, too far away. You don't have to sympathize with absolutely everyone, but certainly for the thoughtful voices on the other side, you need to be able to understand where they're coming from.
Q: Do you see any particular challenges being most pressing at the moment?
A: It's a couple of things. One is just the sense of urgency. ... Mary Beard writes about, in her book, that she's roughly my age. She wants to see some of these things change before she leaves the Earth, and change takes a long time. I think back to where we were when I was 18 — it was a nice way to help me reflect back on that time and remember that time — and to know that we're still talking about some of those same issues. It’s very frustrating, but it also is very instructive.
To get to my point, it’s about both responding to that sense of urgency, but to also recognize that when we bump up against resistance — which does feel harder now in some ways because it is sometimes hard to recognize that it's actually happening, and it's easy to get tired and turn your attention to the many other things that you'd have to worry about.
But we have to keep at it, and we have to recognize that if we didn't make it this time with a particular issue, if — just to pick on one of many — somebody who's been accused of sexual harassment doesn't get his comeuppance this time, maybe the next one will. We can't let that slow us down. We're on the right side of history.
Q: You mentioned in your advice that education is an important aspect of advocacy. Who do you turn to? Who do you find inspiration from?
A: There is a very influential feminist scholar named Carol Gilligan who was around in the '70s. She was one of the first, if you will, feminist philosophers — deep, deep, deep thinkers that I encountered when I was first embarking on this path — well beyond the women who were writing about other women or writing about writing literature. She was really thinking very deeply about these issues on a fundamental level, and she has a new book out that I’m eager to get.
I read a lot about women in technology and women in computing, because that was my field. And I think I experienced what a lot of women still today do, which is a sense of not belonging, because of all the stereotypes and all of the images and some very overt representations of opinions about women’s capabilities that are still with us today. But, again, this is why it's so important to read.
If you go back and look at the history of computing, women invented software, and we don't really tell that story. It's been downplayed because at the time it wasn't seen as important as hardware, so let's let the women do it. So women came up with coding languages and approaches and ways of breaking down problems in those environments, essentially coming up with the culture of software development. All of that foundation was laid by women, virtually entirely by women, and it is what has transformed our economy today. And you know, now it just gets kind of, ‘Oh yeah, that was just given to us young men,’ because we haven’t told that story, and those stories are starting to get told, which is really great.
Q: Tell me a little bit more about that. You’ve been very involved in the tech industry and in Bloomington. Do you think things are getting better?
A: Everything I see, it looks really positive and so I think that if you look at the current generation of people who were coming out of universities with degrees going into fields, it's looking a lot better. The issue right now, I think, is retention because what we are still seeing — and this could be partly a generational thing because obviously women who are mid-career graduated from college really in a kind of previous era because things change so fast. And a lot of them are still just getting ground down and not getting ahead, not getting the recognition.
So I think it's again just going to take time to see if the things we're doing now, the interventions that we're making now, are going to pay off not only in who gets the majors in those fields, goes into the tech industry and then succeeds and prospers and becomes the CEO. So that's gonna take some time, but I do, I do think we've made strides.