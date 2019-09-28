Q&A: Liz Murray, PNW's next Sinai Forum guest, shares her path from 'Homeless to Harvard'

Liz Murray was just 15 years old when she found herself homeless.
Raised in the Bronx borough of New York City, professes to be the product of two "loving, but drug-addicted" parents. After her mother's death and eviction from the apartment in which she was raised, Murray floated between city parks and subway stations,
But, she was determined to make a change. Finding family in friends, the teen finished high school in two years and was accepted into Harvard University with a full scholarship.
Now, the best selling author and co-founder of youth mentoring nonprofit The Arthur Project travels the country sharing her story of overcoming adversity in a message that, with the right relationships, anything is possible.
Murray spoke with The Times in an exclusive interview ahead of her visit this month to Northwest Indiana as Purdue University Northwest's next presenter at the university's 66th annual Sinai Forum. Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: Tell me about your experiences growing up. How have they helped shape the person you are today?
A: It was a really tough time in New York City for a number of reasons, and my parents had come from the whole disco era, you know, free love and drugs, and it kind of morphed into something a little darker and they became addicted. They had children and we grew up kind of in the aftermath when the party was over.
There are two main things I think that characterize that time. One of them was really not having — there was never sort of having enough of what was needed. If you grow up in an area where it’s just sort of there’s not enough, there’s not enough food, the lights bill don’t get paid, you grow up with this sort of scarcity and a mindset sort of bent toward survival.
But, the other side of things is that there was also a lot of love. I grew up with a kind of connection that I think would surprise a lot of people. I do think that relationships are the thing that I do believe have a lot of influence in peoples’ lives and we had, my sister and I, a lot of love in our household. It was kind of right next to all of these other limitations, but I think there was something about those two things right next to each other that fostered inside of me this idea that people can’t give you what they don’t have.
Q: You mentioned this aspect of relationships. Your foundation, The Arthur Project, is named after a close neighbor you grew up with in the Bronx. Tell me about your relationship with Arthur.
A: It’s nice now to be able to say there was this caring person who was like a brother to my mom and he’d been a longtime family friend to my parents before they had kids and he happened to live above us. There was something about that proximity. So, he kind of knew, you could hear the fights through the walls, so he knew about that.
He’d come down under the premise of ‘Oh, I made too much food tonight, would you guys like some extra?' But, probably now that I look back on it as an adult, it's like ‘Hey, this was for us’. Back then he’d see my parents shooting up and he’d say ‘Oh, you know, let’s turn off the TV.’ He’d kind of snap it off and bring me out into the hallways and say 'Now, let’s do some work together' and 'Bring your homework and bring your school books. Let’s eat in the hallway,' kind of a middle ground and, you know, not taking you too far from home.
I do believe that slowly over time there was just something, the voice in which he spoke to me, I began to hear my own voice that way in my head. You know, he’d say ‘You’re so smart. You’re going to help thousands of people. You’re going to go out there and change lives,’ and I’d look at him like he was crazy, like ‘What are you talking about? Dude, I’m a mess.’ But, I’ve come to believe that people will grow into the conversations you create around them.
Q: What was it like becoming a student at Harvard?
A: My friends became my family when I lost my family of origin and we had really close ties. We took care of each other, and we still do to whatever extent we can. We look out for each other and to leave that support network to go all the way somewhere else where I don’t have that, that was the challenge in a big way. I would get on a Greyhound bus and I would spend the weekend in New York. My dad was still alive at the time and I’d take him to his medical appointments.
In many cases, it’s just these really tough choices between my father needed a biopsy and could I be with him to support him and hold his hand while that was going on? And what time does the bus leave after that and what time does the midterm start? It was like stuff like that all the time, and I — if ever there was a complete line of ‘either or’ — I just chose family and love.
Q: You wrote a book detailing your life called, "Breaking Night: A Memoir of Forgiveness, Survival, and My Journey." What was it like working on the book? Did it bring you a new perspective?
A: It did in and in a way, you know it’s a cliche to say it’s a healing process, but it really is a healing process to be able to revisit those emotions. There’s something about seeing it outside of you and having it reflected back that made it more cohesive, so I think it’s actually quite healing.
It’s also confusing to know what to include and not to include. I always say with my kind of background, just like anyone who’s overcome obstacles, your background kind of becomes a Rorschach inkblot test because some people will come up and say ‘Oh, that’s boot strapping’ and some people will go ‘Well, that’s just proof of education and programs.’ People will read into it what they will and it’s hard to know my writing for what I believe, so I really had to come to my own center to see what I really felt mattered.
Q: Your story was also turned into the Lifetime movie "Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story". What was it like to see your story and your experiences on screen? Did the filmmakers get it right?
A: I think they did the best they could have possibly could have done. They sat with me and they were very concerned with accuracy, so I give them a lot of credit. They would want to know ‘Well, what exactly does this person say? Can you draw what they apartment looked like?’ They really wanted to know. They were like ‘We want this to be as true to life as possible.’ I admire them.
The thing is, I laughed a lot in my life. I had a lot of joy in my life which I shared with them during the making, but somehow it was more somber when it came out. But then again, that makes sense, doesn’t it? It’s not like let’s make a funny movie about AIDS and homelessness, so I understand, but it’s like my own memory of the time period is that even though there were really sad things, it was just everyday life. I think it can surprise people that the good and the bad can happen side by side, that you can actually have a lot of good in your life even though there’s tough stuff happening.
Q: What is your advice to other adults looking to make a difference?
A: I always say start where you stand. We are living in a society that is dealing with severe inequality, with diversity issues, with poverty. I don’t know where anybody could live in this entire country where your life wouldn’t be intimately connected with some major issue.
What we tend to do — this is not blame, this is the way we tend to think — is to look somewhere else. But if you look at your own life, maybe you have decision making rights in education or a corporation or at a nonprofit. I think what people think is ‘Look, I just have to get through the day doing what I’m doing and then I’ll go out there and do something.' But actually, the activism is in where you are.
Q: What can young people do to make a difference?
A: Let’s say poverty bothers you and poverty is a barrier to education and you’re in high school. Where do you see that show up in your high school? Do you see that there are after-school clubs that people have to pay to be a part of but some kids are excluded because they’re financially poor?
Think about that. What would you like to see be different? Go to the principal. Go to someone else. Get some students organized and have it be different and, if you do that right where you are, you will create an equitable environment that is community oriented and your life will be your message. Your life will be your impact.
The thing is, it requires courage because in some ways it’s easier to tell people 'I’m rallying up for the unfortunate, will you help me?' Which is cool, that’s good, too. But the courage it takes to go to your peers, to your teachers, to your assistant principal, and say there’s something wrong with the way you’re doing things, is actually quite brave.
Maya Angelou always says 'Of all the important virtues, courage is the most important because it gives you access to all the virtues consistently,' so have the courage, which is what is required to organize in numbers and start where you stand.
Murray will speak at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex Great Hall on PNW's Westville campus. For more information, see pnw.edu/sinai-forum.