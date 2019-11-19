'Red for Ed' rally expected to bring 15,000 to Indiana Statehouse, close more than a dozen NWI school districts

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest on the Red for Ed Day of Action Indianapolis.
10:22 a.m. update
In press conferences Tuesday, Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill and Superintendent Jennifer McCormick responded to Republican leaders’ statements yesterday that lawmakers are unlikely to reopen the state’s budget.
“They have to do better by our public schools,” Gambill said. “Our students cannot wait for another budget cycle. The crisis is now and we need action now.”
From the Statehouse steps Tuesday morning, Gambill addressed assertions yesterday that funding allocated to local districts was being paid out in large sums to administrators and not making it down to teachers.
“This issue of pitting administrators against teachers and educators has got to stop,” Gambill said. “This is a distraction that is created by legislators trying to divide educators and that has to stop now. The issue is funding and the state has the ability to do it.”
McCormick, in a Tuesday morning press conference, spoke on the importance of 2020 elections as she stands to serve as the state’s last publicly elected superintendent.
“We have to hold people accountable for who we vote for,” McCormick said. “When this office becomes an appointed office, it becomes extremely important to pay attention to those who are running for governor and their message around public education.”
McCormick echoed the voice of many of the 15,000 expected in attendance at Tuesday’s rallies.
Teachers on the statehouse steps. #RedForEd pic.twitter.com/vy7cLBq9P3— Kale Wilk (@KaleWilk) November 19, 2019
“This is day one of many days. This cannot start today and end today,” McCormick said. “This is a huge signal across the state of Indiana, not just to our state, but to the entire nation. Enough is enough. Kids deserve better.”
9:39 a.m. update
The campaign committee of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the following statement on Tuesday's Red For Ed rally. Holcomb is not at the Statehouse or meeting with Hoosier teachers today. He's attending a Republican Governors Association event in Florida:
"Governor Holcomb has set the goal of making Indiana's teacher pay more competitive with our Midwest neighbors — giving teachers a long-term raise, not a short-term bonus. Earlier this year, Governor Holcomb signed this year's two-year state budget, which provides $763 million in new money for K-12, including paying down a $150 million schools pension liability that will free up funds that can go into teacher paychecks. Since 2017, K-12 education funding has increased by $1.6 billion cumulatively. There's still more work to be done, but this progress has been made possible, in part, because Governor Holcomb, the Legislature and communities across the state have stepped up to take action."
8:21 a.m. update
Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association speaking outside the Statehouse:
“ISTA organized today's events to show unity among teachers statewide, behind a message of 'Enough is Enough!'”
“We are hoping to hear from lawmakers that they are willing to take bold action...if they don’t, there's an election coming in 2020.”
8:16 a.m. update
State Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, plans to file a measure during the 2020 legislative session to repeal a 2019 state law requiring teachers to complete 15 hours of extenships at local businesses, or similar professsional development activities, to renew their teaching licenses.
Here is his statement:
"We need to let teachers do what they do best: teach our students. It has been made abundantly clear what teachers think of these new licensing requirements since the bill’s passage in the spring. They feel like the state is imposing more ridiculous regulations on them that they must carve even more of their limited time outside of the classroom to complete."
"Our teachers already spend much of their mornings, evenings and weekends prepping lessons plans, grading papers and mentoring students. It is asking too much to then force our educators to find the time to complete externships in lieu of allowing them the ability to focus on educating children."
"If we truly want our students to succeed in school and after graduation, we should be empowering our teachers. Let’s raise their pay. Let’s make sure our public schools are fully funded. Let’s make sure teachers don’t have to use their own money to buy classroom supplies. If we give our teachers the resources they need to educate our youth, our students would truly thrive."
8:11 a.m. update
Teacher Andy Borrelli, of LaPorte, on why he's attending "Red For Ed" Action Day:
Andy Borrelli, of LaPorte, on why he’s attending #RedForEd Action Day. pic.twitter.com/2KkR8C3j0F— Kale Wilk (@KaleWilk) November 19, 2019
"There used to be money for supplies. There used to not be this crazy amount of testing. It's been days of taking standardized tests and it's a huge waste of time because I, as a classroom teacher, can walk around the classroom and say, 'This kid knows how to read. This kid needs some help. This kids needs some help with his math facts.' I had the professional judgement and leeway from my administration to do what was necessary, and now it almost like the state wants to strip school employees. They're just as nasty to bus drivers as they are to teachers as they are to secretaries. It's no wonder that they say there's a teacher shortage, but there's a school employee shortage because nobody wants to do those jobs."
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers issued the following statement about Red For Ed Action Day:
"Indiana teachers make significantly less than those in surrounding states. It’s past time that we, as a state, change that fact. Educators should not need a side hustle or to live with their parents to make ends meet. We should treat them as the trained, college-educated professionals that they are and compensate them accordingly. I know first-hand that teaching is incredibly hard work. We ask our public school teachers to give our children a solid foundation for the future, which is hard to do when our educators don’t have a solid financial foundation and they are forced to work second jobs. As your governor, I would work with the Indiana General Assembly to change that so teachers can focus on making sure our kids are prepared for college and careers."
3:48 a.m. update
An estimated 15,000 educators from across the state are expected to fill the Indiana Statehouse atrium in red Tuesday in a coordinated rally supporting public education.
This first day of the legislative session, known as Organization Day, is being dubbed by public education advocates a Red for Ed Day of Action.
More than 120 Indiana school districts have closed or are offering eLearning days Tuesday, according to the state chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, to allow teachers and administrators to travel to the Statehouse and support the rallies.
On the heels of recent teacher rallies in Chicago for 11 days, Indiana educators will ask lawmakers to consider an increase in public education funding, reformed school accountability standards, a change to teachers' professional growth requirements and a "hold harmless" for the effects of the Indiana's new ILEARN standardized test, which saw low performance across the state.
The Indiana State Teachers Association and AFT-Indiana are expecting a national showing of support with National Education Association Vice President Becky Pringle and National AFT President Randi Weingarten planning to speak at the Statehouse.
Though, Republican leadership warned yesterday not to expect immediate action on calls for increased teacher pay and reassessment of accountability requirements, pointing to last year's budget bill that boosted education funding by $763 million and leaves allocation of state dollars to local school boards.
More than a dozen Northwest Indiana schools have called off Tuesday.
The Gary Community School Corp., Griffith Public Schools, Michigan City Area Schools, M.S.D. of Boone Township, Portage Township Schools, River Forest Community School Corp., Tri-Creek School Corp., the School City of Whiting and the School Town of Highland have cancelled classes Tuesday.
Kankakee Valley School Corp., M.S.D. of New Durham, North Newton School Corp., Rensselaer Central Schools Corp., South Central Community School Corp. and South Newton School Corp. will also close.
The School City of East Chicago, the School City of Hammond and Lake Ridge Schools will offer eLearning days.
Times reporters Carley Lanich and Kale Wilk will be reporting live from the Statehouse. Follow the live feed here: