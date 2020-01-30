Region Catholic leaders bring message of self-confidence during Catholic Schools Week event

HAMMOND — Bringing a blast of energy to a full Bishop Noll Institute fieldhouse, BNI Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick walked hand in hand with St. John the Baptist first-grader Camila Jara to the front of the room of more than 1,500 students.

"Raise your hand if you've ever seen the movie 'The Lion King,'" Pastrick asked the students. "Something really powerful happens in the movie that I think is really relevant."

Then, lifting the braided first-grader toward the room, Pastrick let out the signature opening call from the movie's "Circle of Life."

Closing out the school's annual Mass in celebration of National Catholic Schools Week, Pastrick delivered a message Wednesday morning of self-confidence, along with a charge to lift others up just like the character Rafiki does with Simba in the beginning of "The Lion King."

"You should feel like Simba every day," Pastrick said, telling the students of all ages. "You as people should feel precious and special every day."

The Mass, complete with a homily by the Rev. Kevin Scalf and performances from the BNI band, choir and gospel choir, welcomed students Wednesday morning from nine different schools in a week of activities that included "random acts of kindness" and a service project.

