MERRILLVILLE — Two Northwest Indiana superintendents were installed last week as officers to the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
John Hunter, superintendent of Union Township School Corp., was installed as the association's president for the 2019-2020 membership year and Stacey Schmidt, superintendent of Porter Township School Corp., became the association's secretary.
Hunter and Schmidt join Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Superintendent Tracy Lorey, Yorktown Community Schools Superintendent Greg Hinshaw and Center Grove Community School Corp. Superintendent Richard Arkanoff to round out the executive committee.
The Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents is an organization of more than 400 educators engaged in professional development and legislative advocacy, according to the association's website.
New officers were installed June 7 at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.