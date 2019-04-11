HAMMOND — Federal judge and Region native Gonzalo Curiel returned to his home turf Thursday to talk to hundreds of local high school students about the door-opening benefits of higher education.
Speaking at a town hall at Purdue University Northwest, Curiel recalled the journey from his hometown of East Chicago to the heights of the U.S. legal system, where he now serves as a U.S. district judge for the Southern District of California.
The key to his rise, he said, was seeing challenges related to his upbringing not as obstacles, but as way to prove what he was capable of achieving.
“Embracing challenge is the greatest opportunity you can have,” he told the students. “They are opportunities because they test us.”
Describing himself as an “accidental judge,” Curiel reassured students it wasn’t a big deal if they didn’t know what subjects they wanted to study or careers they wanted to pursue. He confessed he didn’t even consider the legal field until late in college, and only then after dropping his original dream to be a jazz guitarist.
Asked by a Hammond High student about his most important takeaway from college, Curiel said it was being surrounded by people who pushed him to consider a career path he otherwise wouldn’t have.
“There’s something to be said about having the opportunity to be exposed to someone (who is) brilliant, and being impressed by their brilliance, and then aiming to become better through that process,” he said.
After earning undergraduate and law degrees from Indiana University, Curiel went into private practice and then became an assistant U.S. attorney in California. He went on to have a 17-year career as a federal prosecutor, earning plaudits for his investigations into high-ranking members of Mexican drug cartels. Former President Barack Obama nominated Curiel to the federal bench in 2011.
His successful legal career aside, Curiel didn’t enter the national spotlight until the 2016 presidential campaign, when then-candidate Donald Trump criticized his rulings in lawsuits against Trump University. Trump suggested Curiel's Mexican heritage prevented him from being impartial, particularly in light of the candidate's pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
While Curiel’s ethnicity may have prompted Trump’s attack, it was never an obstacle to going to college and becoming a lawyer, he said. The bigger hurdle for a young Mexican-American from East Chicago was to grasp the scope of educational opportunities open to him.
“(They were) not as much obstacles as they were not recognizing or realizing what opportunities exist, in America, for one, and in education,” Curiel told a Hispanic student.
Being from The Region was an added bonus, he said, because it imbued him with the drive to build on what his parents, Mexican immigrants with grade-school educations, had achieved.
“This area is so unique. It brings people from all over the world, and their dreams are the same — to realize the American dream.”
“You had communities of people that all they dreamed about was providing for their families, and they were able to,” Curiel said, referring to The Region’s steel industry heyday. “With the financial parity, people got along. It wasn’t about color, it wasn’t about ethnicity.”