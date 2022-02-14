Region residents express concerns about book banning movement

Addison Clark, a sophomore at Valparaiso High School, spoke to the Valparaiso School Board on Jan. 20 about the possible impact of removing “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” from the school’s curriculum.
Clark is autistic and said the book was crucial to her in terms of representation and feeling less like an anomaly.
“If this book has done so much for me, what could it do for other kids?” Clark asked.
Valparaiso Community Schools did not respond to several requests to confirm if this book was removed from the curriculum by time of publication.
Concerns about book banning have been rising this month as several bills are being created in state legislatures across the country that would potentially limit the availability of certain books, including in Indiana.
In Tennessee, the McMinn County school board voted to remove “Maus” from an eighth-grade module on the Holocaust due to nudity and curse words. In Oklahoma, a bill was introduced in the state Senate that would prohibit public school libraries from keeping books on hand that focus on sexual activity and gender identity. In Indiana, Senate Bill 17 would expose schools and certain public libraries to potential criminal prosecution concerning dissemination of materials "harmful to minors."
Senate Bill 17 passed the Senate 34-15 and now faces the House.
But some librarians, parents and teachers are nervous about the potential impact of these types of bills and this growing movement.
Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Community Library, testified against the bill to the Senate. She said she felt very passionately against censorship and does not understand why this trend is becoming popular.
“It’s very confusing why certain people do not want history told in the way it actually happened.” Wendorf said.
Rhonda Miller, president of Purple for Parents Indiana, said the group fully supports SB 17. Purple for Parents is a group that advocates to protect children from perceived harmful agendas in the education system.
Miller said SB 17 is fair because dissemination of harmful materials to minors is illegal for everybody else.
“Schools and libraries should not be given an exemption to what is already illegal for the rest of society,” Miller said in a statement.
However, Wendorf said it would become really difficult for librarians to curate selections and determine what to provide to children with the fear of prosecution for one wrong book.
Wendorf said there have been occasions at the library where parents have expressed their discomfort with a certain book. She said the library goes through a process when this happens and reviews the book, deciding if they will reconsider if it should be on library shelves. In most instances, parents or people who are concerned are normally satisfied by that process.
Rebecca Tomerlin, a former librarian in Porter and LaPorte counties, said the libraries she worked at had a similar process. She said no books were ever pulled, but one was moved from youth to adult.
However, Wendorf said the difference with these types of bills is that choices are not really up to the libraries. She said she could see a chilling effect on the type of materials librarians choose to select and their interest in the profession.
“Librarians are very disappointed that our legislature is criminalizing selection development at the public library,” Wendorf said.
Tomerlin also has children who will be in the Valparaiso school district. She said that she wants them to be exposed to several different points of view and that what she has been hearing at school board meetings makes her nervous.
“I want my son to read things he might not agree with,” Tomerlin said. “I’m concerned that if we ban everything we don’t agree with, he won’t be exposed to the real world.”
Kelly Garza has a child in second grade in Valparaiso. She said that she wants all books to be available, especially as they can teach you about people and perspectives that you do not see in Northwest Indiana.
She said that she doesn't understand why certain books are called into question and that most parents she knows do not either.
“I don’t know many people who want to ban books. I feel like, historically speaking, it’s never been a good thing to ban books,” Garza said.
Betsy Burow-Flak, an English professor at Valparaiso University, teaches a course that discusses banned books.
In her course, students discuss and read several banned books that have been challenged over the years. This semester, they are reading “Looking for Alaska,” “Beloved” and several other books.
“Looking for Alaska” is frequently banned due to a sexual scene featured in the book. Author John Green, from Indiana, has spoken about this several times, indicating the scene is crucial to the novel. He tweeted Feb. 2 that it is disheartening to see the book on so many banned-books lists.
Burow-Flak said current book challenges partially have to do with political polarization in the country, especially with a particular reference to critical race theory.
Burow-Flak emphasized that critical race theory is typically only taught in very specific situations in higher education.
She said that parents are concerned about what values a school could put upon their children, especially with LGBTQ identities. However, Burow-Flak said that parents do have options regarding control over their children, such as homeschooling or private schooling.
Rachael Muszkiewicz, associate professor of library science at Valparaiso University, helps curate the university’s “Banned Books Week” in September every year. She said that book challenges have been increasing in recent years and that she believes it could be partially due to partisan politics.
Muszkiewicz is a parent herself and said that some parents want to ensure that their views are enforced. Meanwhile, Muszkiewicz said, she wants children to be critical thinkers and determine views themselves.
She said it is OK for parents to not want children to read certain books, but they should not make that book unavailable for all children.
Burow-Flak said that a lot of parents want an “opt-out” option for books, but she is generally opposed to that. She said it is important for children to be exposed to differing viewpoints.
“It teaches them that they don’t have to learn about difficult things,” Burow-Flak said.
Burow-Flak said that every parent does not agree with every single thing their children are learning. However, she said that parents do have the opportunity to talk about these issues outside of class.
