Region school counselors see more students needing services

Ashley Kline, guidance department head at Lake Central High School, said the school has seen an uptick in students coming to see school counselors.

Lake Central is not alone. Several other schools in the Region have seen an increased use of their counselors and social workers amid the pandemic.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, in the 2018-19 reporting year, for adolescents aged 12-17 years old, 15.1% had a major depressive episode and 36.7% had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. And the pandemic made things worse, according to a study by JAMA Pediatrics. The study reported from the period of February to July 2020, 18-60% of children and adolescents had strong “distress” across the board.

Gretchen Arthur, a school counselor for Duneland School Corp., said more students have been visiting, both for academic issues and social issues. She said some students feel behind in classes from the pandemic, which is increasing their social issues.

Nathan Williamson, director of special populations for Gary Community School Corp., said students are needing more support this year. A lot of students are dealing with pandemic impacted personal issues, which can lead to increases in behavior and attendance issues.

Williamson said the district is working on hiring more social workers to help address the issue. They hope to add five across the district and have so far hired two. The social workers will help address problems in the elementary level, where Williamson issues can begin.

Robin Sizemore, who is social emotional learning/mental health coordinator for the district, has been working with teachers to implement social emotional learning to help students adjust to issues. One example she gave was working with teachers on how to handle students' test anxiety.

Kline said in her role as a school counselor, a lot of students had the perception they were meant to help with the academic aspect of school life. However, these days, students come down for social reasons as well.

She said the pandemic has increased the social part of her role. She said students’ mental health has sharply declined and there is more of a need.

“There are days where that’s all we do — personal, social, mental health counseling,” Kline said. She said students are struggling with their mental health and do not know how to cope.

Kline said e-learning and the impacts of the pandemic have had tremendous influence on students’ view of normalcy. She said a normal school life has completely changed and a lot of students were not able to have a social life.

Arthur said Chesterton tries to focus on calming anxiety, a common problem the district is seeing over the last two years, by working with the students, such as using a coloring station or sensory items.

She said a lot of students are struggling with the school environment. The current sophomores were eighth graders when the pandemic began, and in a big high school, adjusting can be difficult. A lot of them had never been in the building prior to this school year, as they attended classes virtually last year. Arthur said the counselors work with students on adapting to the physical setting.

Kline said another problem is the lack of control students have over their situations. She noted that high school juniors have not experienced a normal high school year, and that some of the best parts of high school have been canceled.

“Imagine looking forward to something for years and it's completely different than you ever imagined,” Kline said.

