Region school districts look to summer school, remediation programs to get students caught up

For almost a year, students across Northwest Indiana have, to some extent, attended classes virtually.
While various districts in the Region have reopened their doors to students, some, including the school cities of Hammond and East Chicago, have yet to see students return to in-person learning.
The Gary Community School Corp. welcomed its students back into classrooms for the first time last week, though only 46% of families opted to send their children back to schools.
Whether students have been learning from home, in-person or hybrid — a mixture of both — local school districts have predicted students will suffer learning loss to some extent.
While some districts have yet to determine the exact learning loss, an April 2020 report from NWEA, a research-based nonprofit that creates pre-kindergarten through grade 12 assessment solutions to measure growth and proficiency, predicted pandemic school closures would impact student achievement.
Now, administrators across the Region are hoping to address learning loss through summer school and remediation programs.
Last week, the Crown Point Community School Corp. and Hanover Community School Corp. announced plans for their summer school and remediation programs.
In Crown Point, students at the elementary, middle and high school levels will have the opportunity to participate in summer school, said James Hardman, the district's chief academic officer.
Crown Point High School students will be able to take credit recovery courses, as well as participate in "Restart," a program "to help students to improve their grades in courses that they have been taking during the course of this year," Hardman said.
As the district looks to move to a green level at its elementary and middle schools and bring students back next year, Hardman said students will need to transition from home learning back to learning in school.
"We think summer could be a viable time to help them in that transition. We think that there's an opportunity for advocacy for students, as well as in the social emotional area," he said. "We anticipate and understand learning gaps. ... We want to get kids connected during the summer school program at the elementary schools."
Crown Point school officials added the district won't be able to project its learning loss for the 2020-21 academic year until standardized test scores come back.
'Feared learning loss'
Hanover schools plan to host summer school programs for its elementary, middle and high school students, including a kindergarten preparation program, "to introduce students to the school environment and provide a head start for learning important school routines and skills," a copy of the district's plan shows.
"These kindergartners who went to preschool, didn't really go to preschool because of the closures in COVID, so that exposure that they would have had to early learning, isn't there," said Hanover Assistant Superintendent Debbie Snedden.
Plans also include jumpstart literacy and math programs for first- through fourth-graders, to be held in August; a "Jump Start" program for students in grades five through eight, also to be held in August; and summer courses and credit recovery for high schoolers, which begin in June.
The district also plans to launch a spring remediation program after school for elementary and middle schoolers this month.
The School City of Gary plans on hosting a six-week-long, STEM-based summer school program, which also will be offered in the fall, said Paige McNulty, manager of Gary schools.
The Lake Central School Corp. plans to offer "a broader batch" of summer courses to address "the higher-than-normal percentage of D's and F's," Superintendent Larry Veracco told The Times in an email.
"We also want to help some students at the high school level to catch back up on credits in order for them to hopefully be able to graduate with their class," he said. "We have just begun to analyze that data and of course will also need to consider second semester data as we near the end of the regular school year."
Portage Township Schools will offer in-person and virtual summer school programs, as well as community reading hours for students in grades K-8, to address learning loss enrichment, Associate Superintendent Mike Stephens said.
"We have and will continue to use NWEA data as well as classroom data to inform our remediation efforts. In general, we have witnessed the feared learning loss across our entire school community as a result of the disruption COVID has brought to all schools," Stephens said. "In particular, we have seen our students struggle more mightily in math than in reading, but regardless, we have work to do for all of our students."
Michigan City Area Schools plans to move ahead with its summer school program beginning in June, which includes K-12 programming, as well as a new computer science camp for grades three to six.
"Learning loss is a concern and something that we are addressing through both after-school and summer school programs. It will be a few weeks until we have assessment data," said Betsy Kohn, director of communications.
"In the past, we focused on 'remediation' of students, but we are now moving to an 'acceleration' concept — helping them master grade-level content through rigorous on-grade level lessons while giving them extra support on the prerequisites."