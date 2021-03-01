Region school districts look to summer school, remediation programs to get students caught up

"These kindergartners who went to preschool, didn't really go to preschool because of the closures in COVID, so that exposure that they would have had to early learning, isn't there," said Hanover Assistant Superintendent Debbie Snedden.

Plans also include jumpstart literacy and math programs for first- through fourth-graders, to be held in August; a "Jump Start" program for students in grades five through eight, also to be held in August; and summer courses and credit recovery for high schoolers, which begin in June.

The district also plans to launch a spring remediation program after school for elementary and middle schoolers this month.

The School City of Gary plans on hosting a six-week-long, STEM-based summer school program, which also will be offered in the fall, said Paige McNulty, manager of Gary schools.

The Lake Central School Corp. plans to offer "a broader batch" of summer courses to address "the higher-than-normal percentage of D's and F's," Superintendent Larry Veracco told The Times in an email.