Region schools prepare as first Indiana district closes amid coronavirus spread

School administrators in Northwest Indiana are sharing guidance as the state saw its first school closures Monday in response to the novel coronavirus.
The Avon Community School Corp., in suburban Indianapolis, will close all of its 12 schools through March 20 after the Hendricks County Health Department shared news of two Avon students displaying symptoms of the virus, known as COVID-19.
The west Indianapolis school corporation called an eLearning Day for Monday and a subsequent two-week closure of its Hickory Elementary School yesterday after receiving notification of a confirmed case.
A second student showing symptoms of the virus has not reported a positive test for COVID-19, state health officials said.
The Avon school district is now working closely with the Hendricks County Health Department to trace contact both students may have had with other individuals, though neither is believed to have shown symptoms last week while students were in school, Avon Superintendent Maggie Hoernemann said in a news conference Monday afternoon.
Avon students will continue studies through a combination of eLearning Days and printed materials available to families without internet access. Students will not return to their school buildings until April 6, following a previously scheduled, two-week spring break.
Reports linked to the Avon Community School Corp. bring Indiana's total confirmed cases to four — two in Hendricks County, one in Marion County and another confirmed Monday in Noble County, just west of Fort Wayne.
Seven cases have been confirmed in Chicago as of Monday afternoon, with Jacqueline B. Vaughn Occupational High School in the city's Portage Park neighborhood closing this week after a school employee in her 50s received a presumptive positive test result for the virus, according to a city of Chicago statement.
Though no cases have been reported in Northwest Indiana, school leaders across the Region are notifying the community of steps taken to monitor reports of the virus and to sanitize schools should the virus be reported in their districts.
"The job of schools right now is the safety, security and well-being of our students," Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said Monday, noting her Department of Education staff has been in regular contact with state and local health officials. "They are aware there are 1.2 million students sitting in our schools and 78,000 educators and a lot of families that are impacted. On that end, I want you to feel confident your state is doing amazing work in a collaborative fashion."
At least a dozen Northwest Indiana school districts have sent communications home to families since Friday, many describing precautions all can take to prevent the spread of the virus. Health officials are advising that students and their families cover coughs, practice regular hand washing with soap and water, avoid touching the face and avoid close contact with others who appear sick.
In the Duneland School Corp., sterilization and disinfection practices are being heightened for all school buildings and buses, according to information shared with Chesterton families. The district is advising students and their parents to be mindful of travel notices placed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At Lake Central School Corp., custodial staff are adding full-time use of disinfectant to regular cleaning protocols, Superintendent Larry Veracco said. Lake Central students also were encouraged to notify school personnel if any hand soap or hand sanitizer dispensers should they be found empty to that those containers can be refilled immediately. Veracco said he was surprised to see Avon Schools cancel classes in all of its buildings for its one confirmed case.
"We are obviously having conversations about this every day, watching the news every night and hoping we make it to summer without having school be disrupted," Veracco said.
Schools officials in Indiana are required to report student illness absences totaling at or above 20% of the school population to the local health department and the Indiana Department of Education.
District leaders in Crown Point and Hammond said they are weighing the possibility of eLearning if students are made to stay home from school.
About half of all Indiana K-12 districts are 1-to-1, McCormick said Monday, meaning each student has access to a computer device during the school day. Not all of those devices, however, are equipped for students to take home.
"eLearning is a great, viable option for Avon," McCormick said "It may not be a great viable option for another district. It really goes down to local planning and what makes since at a local level."
Tony Lux, interim superintendent of the Crown Point Community School Corp., said his administrative team will be watching how other schools react to reports in their area to develop a knowledgeable response if needed in Crown Point.
"In a time where we seem to be getting conflicting bits of information, the best we can do is to reassure parents and the community that we're going to be follow state and local health departments, and the department of education," Lux said. "Student safety is first and foremost."
More information about school response to the coronavirus is available on the IDOE website at doe.in.gov/safety/health.
2018-19 School A-F Accountability Grades: See how the Region school corporations ranked here
Check out the 2018-19 state A-F accountability grades for Northwest Indiana school corporations. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education.
Schools this year were assessed under a "hold harmless" measure following low performance in Indiana's first ILEARN exam. Schools that showed indications of performing lower in the 2018-19 accountability ratings than in the year before were assigned the same grade as was given in the 2017-18 school year.
Read more about that here.