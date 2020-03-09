Region schools prepare as first Indiana district closes amid coronavirus spread

Reports linked to the Avon Community School Corp. bring Indiana's total confirmed cases to four — two in Hendricks County, one in Marion County and another confirmed Monday in Noble County, just west of Fort Wayne.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Chicago as of Monday afternoon, with Jacqueline B. Vaughn Occupational High School in the city's Portage Park neighborhood closing this week after a school employee in her 50s received a presumptive positive test result for the virus, according to a city of Chicago statement.

Though no cases have been reported in Northwest Indiana, school leaders across the Region are notifying the community of steps taken to monitor reports of the virus and to sanitize schools should the virus be reported in their districts.

"The job of schools right now is the safety, security and well-being of our students," Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said Monday, noting her Department of Education staff has been in regular contact with state and local health officials. "They are aware there are 1.2 million students sitting in our schools and 78,000 educators and a lot of families that are impacted. On that end, I want you to feel confident your state is doing amazing work in a collaborative fashion."

