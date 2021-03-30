Region schools report few COVID-19 cases following spring break

After returning from spring break on Monday, school districts in the Region are reporting few COVID-19 cases, data shows.
Districts across Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties that were on break last week reported eight or fewer positive coronavirus cases as of Tuesday evening, according to data from the school districts.
Several districts across the four counties returned from spring break on Monday.
In Porter County, Valparaiso Community Schools had seven cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the district over the course of spring break, Allison Hadley, communications coordinator for the district told The Times.
Duneland School Corp. had eight active COVID-19 cases in the district, six of which were reported between March 22 and Tuesday.
East Porter County School Corp. reported four active cases, which includes one case reported between March 22 and Friday.
"We do know that we had a number of our families that were traveling during break. But due to the effort of our students, families, and staff, we also know we have been blessed with our low active cases throughout the year," East Porter County Superintendent Aaron Case told The Times in an email.
"With the precautions our families took during break and knowing our numbers didn't spike after our Christmas break, we continue our practicing of social distancing and other mitigating factors that we have been using all year."
Portage Township Schools recorded two coronavirus cases over spring break, which was from March 22 to Friday, said Melissa Deavers-Lowie, the district's director of communications and community engagement.
"We are continuing to implement our health and safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Deavers-Lowie said in an email.
"This school year, we have been employing enhanced sanitization practices, requiring students and staff to wear face masks in our schools, and encouraging social distancing when possible. We are also following all CDC guidance for contact tracing and quarantining."
In Lake County, the School City of Hobart had four students test positive for COVID-19 early this week, Superintendent Peggy Buffington told The Times.
Neither the School Town of Munster, nor River Forest Community School Corp. reported coronavirus cases over spring break, school officials told The Times.
As of Tuesday, Larry Veracco, superintendent of Lake Central School Corp., said he hadn't "heard anything about any clusters of cases in any of our schools."
Veracco noted the district's COVID-19 impact data will be updated Wednesday.
"We did not post data last week since it would have been entirely incomplete," Veracco said in an email. "We did not put any extra rules in place for staff or students who traveled. We continue to encourage any student or staff member to stay home if they are experiencing COVID symptoms."
Kankakee Valley School Corp., in Jasper County, reported three students tested positive either during spring break or this week, said Superintendent Don Street.
South Newton School Corp. in Newton County has not had any COVID-19 cases reported following spring break, Superintendent Casey Hall told The Times.