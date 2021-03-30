Region schools report few COVID-19 cases following spring break

After returning from spring break on Monday, school districts in the Region are reporting few COVID-19 cases, data shows.

Districts across Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties that were on break last week reported eight or fewer positive coronavirus cases as of Tuesday evening, according to data from the school districts.

Several districts across the four counties returned from spring break on Monday.

In Porter County, Valparaiso Community Schools had seven cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the district over the course of spring break, Allison Hadley, communications coordinator for the district told The Times.

Duneland School Corp. had eight active COVID-19 cases in the district, six of which were reported between March 22 and Tuesday.

East Porter County School Corp. reported four active cases, which includes one case reported between March 22 and Friday.