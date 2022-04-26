Region students selected as Indiana Academic All-Stars

Several Region students were selected as 2022 Indiana Academic All-Stars.

Only 40 high school seniors were chosen from a field of 277 nominees from state public and private schools. The distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom, are actively involved in their schools and communities and take on leadership roles.

Region winners include Brendan Gschwind, of Washington Township Middle/High School; Tyce Kolan, of Morgan Township Middle/High School; Alana Jardenil, of Chesterton High School; Ethan Schassburger, of Lake Central High School; and Ava Zientarski, of Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City.

There were also three Regional Academic All-Star winners from Northwest Indiana: Nicholas Shuble, of LaPorte High School, Amber Marie Thompson, of River Forest High School, and Hunter Wood of Kouts Middle/Sr. High School.

Selection of a school’s nominee is based upon student transcripts, with a focus on advanced placement, dual credit, international baccalaureate and advanced college placement courses taken and grades received. Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and extracurricular activities are considered as well. Community service and leadership qualities are also reviewed.

The program salutes academic excellence in the same way student-athletes are honored, according to a news release.

The organizations involved hope to accomplish many objectives, such as giving academic achievement the prestige it deserves, motivating students and promoting a positive image of Indiana’s young people.

Each accredited public and private high school may nominate one senior for consideration. The selection committee will then choose regional winners and 40 all-stars.

The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support from DePauw University, Purdue University and corporate partner Inter-State Studios.

More information about Indiana Academic All-Stars can be found on IASP’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.