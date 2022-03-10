Region students serve as interns for Senate Republican Caucus

Three Region students served as interns for the Indiana Senate Republican Caucus during this legislative session.

Walter Aleksic, a Crown Point resident who attends Purdue University Northwest, was a press secretary intern. Deverieux Coleman, a Merrillville resident who attends Purdue University, and Bryan Kelly Jr., a Schererville resident who attends Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, were legislative interns.

"Each of our interns play an important role in helping senators and constituents navigate the session," Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, said. "I am proud to see these three invest their time to grow more professionally and become more civically engaged."

As a press secretary intern, Aleksic was assigned to 12 senators and wrote news releases, columns and e-newsletters and corresponded with members of the media. He highlighted working with Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, on House Bill 1134, a bill that concerned what could be said in Indiana classrooms. He said Leising had events and guests in education and he wrote press releases on the subject.

Coleman and Kelly were each assigned to one or two senators. Coleman was assigned to Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, and Kelly was assigned to Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, and Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.

They tracked and analyzed bill data, worked with constituents, staffed Senate committee meetings and conducted legislative research.

Kelly said that as his two senators were on the education committee, with Raatz being the chairman, and he often worked with constituents to discuss several bills, particularly HB 1134, that were going through the committee. He also said he attended the local government committee meetings.

Coleman sat in on the appropriations committee, as Mishler is the chairman of the committee.

While the General Assembly was in session, the students worked full time, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily. The students were also in classes online during this period. For Aleksic and Kelly, they said they also had the internship count as class credit.

All of the students said it was a great experience. Both Coleman and Kelly hope to go to law school and were very interested in the legislative process. Aleksic said he hopes to have a future in politics and said it was great to capture the process while it was ongoing.

"It was an honor to assist senators in their ability to serve Hoosiers and effectively provide impactful information on this year's legislative session," Aleksic said in a press release. "This program has inspired me to get more involved and eventually run for office in my district."

Aleksic also said he got to meet several important people in politics, such as Indiana’s U.S. senators and Gov. Eric Holcomb. Kelly said one of his favorite experiences was getting to talk to a constituent who was a dual citizen who was facing some legal problems. He was able to talk to the ambassador from the citizen’s country.

Kelly also said he felt he learned more about how the government works in the internship than in any of his classes.

Aleksic said a lot of people do not focus as much on state government, but it is important and impactful. He emphasized that people should get involved.

Internships are open to undergraduate sophomores, juniors and seniors, recent college graduates and graduate and law school students who are Indiana residents or attend college or university in Indiana.

Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend. The program begins in December each year and concludes when the session ends.

