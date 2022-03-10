Region teachers receive grants to restore enthusiasm for profession

Several Region teachers are recipients of this year’s Lilly Endowment’s Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program.
The Lilly Endowment made 103 grants to educators in schools across Indiana to fund renewal programs designed to help restore educators' enthusiasm for the profession and stimulate creativity. There were four grants awarded to teachers at Northwest Indiana schools.
Each fellow will receive up to $12,000 to fund personally and professionally meaningful activities. Grant recipients are from public schools, charter schools and private schools.
“During another extraordinary year in which teachers, principals and other K-12 educators have faced ongoing pressures caused by the pandemic, meaningful renewal experiences take on an added value,” Ted Maple, the endowment’s vice president for education, said in a news release. “We are inspired by these individuals who seek to rejuvenate their commitment to their students and to the education profession.”
Including the 2022 class, nearly 3,450 Indiana educators have received grants since the Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program began in 1987.
Educators from Crown Point Community School Corp., Lake Station Community Schools, Portage Township Schools and Duneland School Corp. all received grants.
Crown Point High School teacher Lisa Keene received a grant for $12,000 to travel to Sedona, Arizona, to write a young adult book and curriculum pack. Her project is titled “Yerd: A Yearbook Nerd’s Epic Quest for Spiritual and Grammatical Enlightenment.”
“Yerd” will be used as a young adult novel to follow the basic plot pyramid and rubric Keene assigns to her English 9 students.
"I plan to include every literary device and grammar usage example I can reasonably squeeze into 55,000 words. I will accompany the book with a grammar and literary device unit that corresponds to the text," Keene said in apress release from Crown Point Community School Corp.
Lei Sensibaugh, an English language learning teacher for Duneland School Corp., plans to photograph the light of the past and explore the Hispanic and indigenous cultures of the American Southwest. Sensibaugh’s project is titled “Ad astra per aspera: Photographing the Light of the Past.”
Christina Elizondo, a teacher at Thomas Edison Jr./Sr. High School in Lake Station, will visit ranches in Texas and Tennessee to re-experience the heritage and memories from her childhood. Her project is titled “This Won’t Be My Last Rodeo: Preserving the Memories of My Father through Charreadas, Music, and Dance.”
Debra Ekdahl, a teacher at Willowcreek Middle School in Portage, will volunteer on a rescue ranch and help heal abused and neglected horses to develop compassion and empathy. Her project is titled “Equine Therapy and Mindfulness in the Classroom.”
Fellowship recipients will have until 2024 to conclude activities funded from 2022 grants.
