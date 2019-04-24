PORTAGE — Registration for Adult Education Classes at Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities (NEO) will be held Friday and May 6.
Sessions begin promptly at 9 a.m.
Registration is a two-day process, and students are required to attend both days before beginning classes.
NEO’s adult education classes are available to Indiana students, age 16 or older, who are not currently enrolled in high school and who wish to study for Indiana’s High School Equivalency Diploma (formerly known as the GED ®), prepare for college or career, learn English as a second language or study for the U.S. Citizenship test.
NEO’s adult education classes are held daily, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Call NEO at 219-850-4448 to register. For more information about NEO’s adult education classes, the HSE test, or New Vistas High School call 219-850-4448 or visit NEO’s website at neoadulted.org.