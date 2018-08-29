Remediation ongoing at South Haven school; should reopen Tuesday

SOUTH HAVEN — Students and staff will likely be able to return to classes at South Haven Elementary School Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The school has been closed since Monday when mold was suspected in the building. Students were evacuated to Portage High School at the time and have been working in makeshift classrooms at the high school since then. The district is continuing to provide transportation for the students to the high school.
Melissa Deavers-Lowie, Portage Township Schools communications director, said Servpro and Midwest Environmental Services are continuing to test and clean the building.
"They have confirmed the presence of mold spores in the building. As a precaution, we tested all rooms at South Haven Elementary, and any rooms that showed evidence of mold will be thoroughly cleaned by these professional, EPA-certified companies," Deavers-Lowie said in a written statement.
They believe the mold formed as a result of the high heat indices over the weekend which caused atypically high humidity levels in the building.
"We are going to review our policies to prevent this from happening in the future," she said.
"We want to commend everyone involved in moving, educating, feeding and caring for our South Haven students while they are housed at Portage High School," said Deavers-Lowie. "Our various departments, including transportation, IT and food service, have worked to provide effective and safe learning environments for our students. The teamwork displayed in this situation has been phenomenal, and we are so grateful for all you have done."