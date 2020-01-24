Rensselaer Central calls impromptu eLearning days after mass illness sweeps district

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corp. is entering its second day of eLearning Friday as nearly a third of its high school students were out of school sick this week, school officials said.

Superintendent Curt Craig said students began showing signs of illness Monday, with 16% of high school students, 21% of middle school students and 15% of elementary students reporting absences.

By the end of the day Wednesday, these numbers jumped to 31.8% at the Rensselaer Central High School and 28.4% at Rensselaer Middle School.

Craig said teachers and staff for the most part were largely unaffected by the illness, but with the increasing number of students leaving school, the district decided to call off classes Thursday and Friday.

The Rensselaer Central School Corp. has nearly 1,600 students with just more than 500 at the high school, according to Indiana Department of Education records.

"All I know is we had 31% out and increasing," Craig said. "There was no way it was going to go down."

After-school activities for students who are not showing symptoms for at least 24 hours are still moving forward as planned. Elementary school parent-teacher conferences will also proceed as scheduled.