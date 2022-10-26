Residents unhappy about running of Gary schools

GARY — Staff and community members unhappy with the management of the Gary Community School Corp. vented their frustrations at a public forum Tuesday at the Gary Area Career Center.

Representatives of MGT Education, the firm managing Gary schools, heard concerns about lack of planning, the disposition of school properties and student achievement.

Robert L. Suggs Jr., president of the GCSC Advisory Board, questioned MGT on several fronts, including a drop in third-grade reading proficiency.

Paige McNulty, GCSC manager, said the school system would respond online to all comments within 14 days. She said public meetings would be held monthly for public input.

Andre Wright, MGT senior vice president, has been put in charge of academic achievement and strategy. The goal, he said, is to “make sure all students are prepared ... to make sure, at any level, kids are ready for what happens next.”

The GCSC has 4,500 students in 11 school buildings.

Earlier in the day in Indianapolis, the Distressed Unit Appeal Board, the state body with authority over local agencies taken over by the state, received updates from GCSC officials on student academic progress.

The DUAB extended MGT’s contract in Gary two years through June 2024.

Rajeev Bajaj, MGT executive vice president, said the company is working on a 21-month schedule which, pending legislative approval, would return control of the school system to a school board by July 2024.

In the meantime, McNulty said, the school system is seeking public input on the demolition of some school properties and sale of others. Closed buildings facing demolition are Ambridge, Duncan, Melton, Norton and Riley elementaries. For sale are Lincoln and Webster elementaries and Roosevelt High School.

With $3 million available for demolition, McNulty estimated only a couple buildings could be razed at this time. The demolition of Lew Wallace High School alone would cost $2 million, she said.

During public comments, community members expressed their doubts about MGT’s performance to date.

Emmitt Mosley, a former East Chicago school trustee, felt “blown away” by a perceived lack of adequate information available to the public. “Where is the plan of action?” he asked. “I don’t see it.”

Colin McCullough asked how school properties are assessed. That assessment, he said, “will determine who has access to our community.”

Glen Eva Dunham, president of the Gary Teachers Union, said that under MGT, “people are treated like dirt, like dogs. We’re not having a say-so in this administration.”

With 44 years in education, Dunham said, “I hope you bring something new to the table. We definitely need something new.”

Ludeen Kilgore, a product of Gary schools who returned to the city, noted, “Gary is unique. I don’t think you understand that. It’s frightening what I see.”

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, who attended the DUAB meeting, told MGT officials, “You gotta have a plan. Without a plan you go nowhere.”

Smith added that Gary is losing too many young people.

“I just want to save our children,” Smith said, calling for a “user-friendly plan that includes all the stakeholders.”