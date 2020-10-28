River Forest schools go virtual for 2 weeks following increased reports of COVID-19

HOBART — River Forest Community School Corp. will shift to virtual learning for the next two weeks following an increase of positive COVID-19 cases reported in school district.
School leaders shared a letters with families Wednesday explaining their decision.
In the letter, Superintendent Steve Disney said the district has seen not only an increase in positive cases and students asked to quarantine as a precautionary measure, but also a "significant number" of staff quarantined.
Disney said school officials have been monitoring data, including the seven-day rolling average for Lake County's COVID-19 positivity rate which, as reported by The Times, has increased within the last month.
250% spike in NWI COVID cases, rising positivity rates indicate worst is yet to come, professor says
The superintendent also made note of Lake County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, which has increased to above 14%.
"In the best interest of students, staff and community, we have made the decision to temporarily pause in-person learning and shift to virtual learning for all students for the next two weeks," Disney wrote. "This decision was made in consultation with the River Forest Health Services Director, Lake County Board of Health, (Indiana Department of Education) and the River Forest School Board."
Disney told The Times that River Forest has identified eight active cases among its students and staff, with 11% of staff quarantined on Wednesday.
"We are hoping that this will assist in stopping the accelerated spread as warned by IUN professor Micah Pollak and health professionals," Disney said. "With the high number of staff quarantined, we need to make sure we have adequate staffing to deliver services."
River Forest administrators gave families a choice between in-person learning or continued remote instruction when schools reopened this year.
All middle and high school students in the River Forest district will begin virtual learning Thursday. Those students registered for in-person learning are expected to return to buildings on Nov. 16, according to the letter.
Students attending in person at Evans and Meister Elementary will finish their week reporting to school and shift to virtual learning beginning Nov. 2.
In-person elementary students are also expected to return to buildings Nov. 16, according to the letter.
"As COVID-19 increases in Northwest Indiana, we ask all in our community to take precautions to wear masks, wash hands, and stay home when you are sick," Disney wrote. "Thank you for your help in working with us together on behalf of our children."
Read the superintendent's letter:
