River Forest schools go virtual for 2 weeks following increased reports of COVID-19

HOBART — River Forest Community School Corp. will shift to virtual learning for the next two weeks following an increase of positive COVID-19 cases reported in school district.

School leaders shared a letters with families Wednesday explaining their decision.

In the letter, Superintendent Steve Disney said the district has seen not only an increase in positive cases and students asked to quarantine as a precautionary measure, but also a "significant number" of staff quarantined.

Disney said school officials have been monitoring data, including the seven-day rolling average for Lake County's COVID-19 positivity rate which, as reported by The Times, has increased within the last month.

The superintendent also made note of Lake County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, which has increased to above 14%.

"In the best interest of students, staff and community, we have made the decision to temporarily pause in-person learning and shift to virtual learning for all students for the next two weeks," Disney wrote. "This decision was made in consultation with the River Forest Health Services Director, Lake County Board of Health, (Indiana Department of Education) and the River Forest School Board."