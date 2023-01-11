Rokita opposes governor's call to boost Indiana education funding

Attorney General Todd Rokita is splitting with Gov. Eric Holcomb and other fellow Statehouse Republicans by calling for no new education funding in the two-year state budget being crafted by the Indiana General Assembly.

In his annual "State of the State" address, Holcomb urged Hoosier lawmakers Tuesday to increase student tuition support at Indiana elementary, middle and high schools by $1.1 billion during the 2024-25 budget period that begins July 1, 2023.

The governor said the extra money, which would make history as the largest one-time dollar increase in Indiana school funding, is needed to continue bringing starting pay for teachers to at least $40,000 a year, raise average statewide teacher pay to $60,000 a year and to improve literacy among Hoosier students.

GOP legislative leaders appear to be on board with the governor's proposed tuition support increase, even as they expressed misgivings about Holcomb's call to eliminate student textbook fees and have the state assume the $160 million annual cost of providing textbooks to all students in public and charter schools, and eligible students attending private schools.

Rokita, on the other hand, posted on Twitter following the governor's speech that more money isn't what's needed to improve Indiana education and student reading scores but rather a different focus from what Rokita claims is being taught in Indiana classrooms.

"Our reading scores ARE low Gov. Holcomb. A better way to improve reading and education is not pushing more money at the problem. We should use this precious time to ACTUALLY teach our kids and NOT indoctrinate them into hating America and convincing them to change their sex," Rokita said.

When asked by The Times, Rokita was unable to identify any Indiana schools promoting anti-Americanism and transgenderism to their students.

Instead, he lashed out at his hometown media company for attempting to verify, instead of merely trusting, the unsubstantiated claims made by the politician.

"Only the woke, slanted media like the NWI Times would pretend grooming, CRT-driven racial division, transgender extremism, and Hate America First curriculum in our schools do not exist," Rokita said.

"Parents and news stories across the state and country confirm this is happening all over. Instead, we should be focusing on the basics — reading, math, and science — especially, since we are losing so much ground to our kids’ counterparts in other countries," he added.

State education policy is set by the General Assembly and the governor. Records show the Indiana House has been Republican-controlled since 2011, the Indiana Senate since 1979, and Hoosiers only have had Republican governors since 2005.

Other critics of Holcomb's state budget proposal point out the education funding increase, while large in terms of total dollars, is less than the inflation rate in recent years, leaving Indiana schools with fewer resources than they currently have — in effect, a spending cut.

Rokita's call to maintain state tuition support at 2022-23 levels would amount to a double-digit percentage decrease in student instructional funding after accounting for inflation.

