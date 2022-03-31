Rokita: Schools generally not liable for COVID-19 prevention actions

Indiana elementary and high schools generally cannot be held liable for any prevention measures they take, or fail to take, to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

That's the official opinion Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, issued Wednesday in response to an inquiry by state Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City.

Rokita said Senate Enrolled Act 1, enacted in 2021 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, provides immunity from civil tort liability for damages arising from COVID-19 to, among others, a "body of government" and "any other organization or entity," which Rokita said includes public schools, charter schools and private schools.

While he acknowledged Indiana law generally requires schools to maintain a safe and healthy environment for its students and employees, he said there's no specific standard schools must follow to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, in part because federal guidance "is seemingly ever-changing."

"Parents rightfully want the freedom to choose what is best and safest for their own families, while advocating in their child’s best interest. School officials struggle to balance individual student liberties with the responsibility of maintaining a safe in-person learning environment," Rokita said.

"This oftentimes creates discord, and school districts are left with little clarity and direction, as federal health officials frequently amend their advice on what measures should be taken by individuals, businesses and schools to keep everyone safe."

Amid such uncertainty, Rokita said schools cannot be expected to take every possible precaution available to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

"Schools have limited resources, and to require them to undertake herculean efforts that even private businesses cannot attain would be impractical," Rokita said.

At the same time, Rokita said the civil tort immunity provided by Indiana law specifically does not apply if a school's actions relating to COVID-19 constitute "gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct," a characterization he said may require a lawsuit to figure out.

"Given the dearth of case law pertaining to COVID-19 and resulting liability, as well as the evolving landscape of medical advice, the office of the attorney general cannot predict what actions or inactions a court would determine constitute gross negligence regarding COVID-19 and declines to speculate," Rokita said.

"However, the office of the attorney general strongly encourages school corporations, private schools and charter schools to consult with their attorneys when developing and enacting policies aimed at preventing or controlling the spread of COVID-19 on its premises. Schools must be mindful of students' liberty interests and must balance these interests with those of health accordingly when implementing such policies."

An official opinion of the attorney general has no force of law but may be taken into consideration by an Indiana court if an on-point legal issue arises.

Rokita has been an outspoken opponent of government-imposed COVID-19 prevention measures, including the federal requirement that face masks continue to be worn on public transportation and other shared conveyances.

He also released another official opinion in February advising Indiana physicians and other health care providers they generally can prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 in willing patients and it won't be considered malpractice in most circumstances.

