Rose-Hulman extends free math and science tutoring during COVID-19 closures
Rose-Hulman extends free math and science tutoring during COVID-19 closures

Karissa Kasper, a Thomas Jefferson Middle School seventh-grader, looks through completed computer games created with sixth-grader Aliya Mayer in May 2019.

 Emily Schnipke, file, The Times

TERRE HAUTE — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will extend hours for its math and science tutoring service to support students working from home this week amid the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Indiana Department of Education reported Wednesday that all of Indiana's public schools are closed — either using eLearning Days, previously scheduled spring break time, or state-approved waiver days — in an effort to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rose-Hulman's AskRose tutoring service will offer additional phone call, email or chat session hours Thursday and Friday to help homebound students with math and science homework questions.

The additional free homework help will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST March 19 and 20, adding to the service's normal offerings from 6 to 9 p.m. CST Sunday through Thursday extending through May.

AskRose tutors serve middle and high school students in grades six to 12 through its phone service at 899-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) and on its website at AskRose.org.

Students can call with specific homework problems to gain a better understanding of math and science concepts, according to the Rose-Hulman news release.

The service's website also offers more than 500 resources in video and downloadable reference material formats.

AskRose is considering extending services to fourth and fifth grade students during this period of extended school closures, according to the release.

"We're currently reviewing our student tutors' daytime online class availability to see if our AskRose services can be made available from noon to 3 p.m. after Friday, March 20," AskRose Director Susan Smith Roads said in the release. "We want to help students affected by these challenging times continue learning essential math and science skills."

