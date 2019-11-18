HAMMOND — Just days before the Hammond school board is expected to vote on proposed school closures, Clark Middle/High School parents filled the school auditorium Monday night advocating for the future of their school.
School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller presented his proposal last week to close both Clark and Gavit Middle/High School with the start of the 2021-22 school year as the district looks to both open a new secondary school and reduce costs ahead of projected deficits in the millions.
In the superintendent's plan, all Clark high school students will feed into the district's new school — about five miles south on Calumet Avenue. Seventh- and eighth-graders will feed into Eggers Middle School, and sixth-graders across the school city will be moved into their local elementaries.
Clark parents voiced fears of the social and academic effect of uprooting students from their school community in a decision expected to be made Wednesday night, just eight days after the superintendent announced his proposal.
"The public really hasn’t had a say in this yet," said Summer Salazar, whose son is a Clark freshman this year. "I don’t think that everyone is completely informed on how much of an impact this is."
Other parents expressed concerns of transportation and safety moving students across the district. Dayanara Villarreal, the mother of a Clark junior, said her family specifically looked to plant roots near Clark because of its reputation as a safe community with a strong middle/high school program.
"You're uprooting them — you're putting them with other demographics from other areas," Villarreal said. "What are the long-term effects on the students, on the community and on morale?"
Miller said the school city takes safety seriously and has initiatives in place to teach conflict resolution among students districtwide.
Transportation will be provided for all students relocating from their neighborhood school with pick-up and drop-off locations decided based on the spring 2021 student enrollment.
Only a quarter of Clark's student body lives in Hammond's far north Robertsdale neighborhood, Miller said Monday night. A majority of students would have a similar, if not shorter, commute to school with the change, the superintendent said.
To support consolidation, the district would need to add 10 buses to its fleet for a one-time expensive of $1.1 million, Hammond Director of Transportation Rhoderick Poats said last week. The school city would also need to employ an additional 14 drivers.
Miller said in a meeting last week he is open to the idea of bringing after-school activities buses to the district.
Rafael Maciel, a senior and captain of the Clark varsity boys soccer team, addressed the superintendent, flanked by a dozen of his teammates.
"Clark has made me into the person I am today," Maciel said, drawing attention to a student walkout last week at Gavit and an online petition with more than 1,800 signatures protesting the proposed closures. "Clark will fight until the end. If we are going down, we are going down standing tall, together and as a family."
Reconfiguration of Hammond's historic four high school system will see two high schools — Morton and the new, unnamed school — remain open with about 1,850 students split between the two campuses. Eggers and Scott middle schools will serve between 900 to 950 students in each building.
The consolidation will bring a reduction in spending on facilities costs and staff needed to operate the four high schools, saving the district nearly $36 million over five years, according to school city projections.
"I don't want to rely on the state providing for something they have continued to cut the funding on," Miller said. "This gives us a better chance to be able to live within our means without having to go back to the tax base."
A proposed deal with the city of Hammond could bring mixed-use retail and single-family housing to the Clark campus in exchange for land behind the Hammond Civic Center, which the school city would use to build a track and football field complex for the proposed new high school.
Hammond administrators say consolidation will also bring new academic opportunities to secondary students where course offerings and teaching staff are currently stretched thin among the district's four high schools.
“Every child that comes to the School City of Hammond should have the same opportunities as school systems south of 80/94," Miller said. "With the four high schools being spread so thin with the lack of funding, we can't provide the same opportunity we can with your child as we could with two schools.”
The School City of Hammond is one of more than a dozen Northwest Indiana districts closing or offering eLearning during Tuesday's planned statewide Red for Ed Day of Action.
The Hammond school board is expected to vote on the superintendent's proposed consolidation plan in a 6 p.m. public meeting Wednesday at the school city's administration center at 41 E. Williams St.