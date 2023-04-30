SCHERERVILLE — Michelle Golden could not be happier about 200 people attending Books, Brushes & Bands for Education’s spring tea.

“This has been four years in the making,” the group's board president and founder said. “We could not get together before.”

Proceeds from the spring tea at the Halls of St. George support arts-education programs for area students.

Since 2000, BBB4E has attracted thousands of students to experience instructional and performance opportunities. BBB4E was founded to enhance the fine-arts education of 5- to 18-year-olds in the literary, visual, and musical arts.

Golden, a professional artist-calligrapher, said she started BBB4E to “strengthen the community, its resources, and each other through the arts.”

The beauty of the program “is bringing people together, families together, so the kids can grow and learn what they’re supposed to be, using the arts as a vehicle.”

BBB4E serves students in 30 ZIP codes in its tuition-based programs. These include Let’s Sing! for ages 5 to 7 and Midwest Youth Choir (ages 8 to 18), Band (grades five to 12), and Orchestra (grades three to 12). Levels 1 and 2 of the choir performed at the tea.

The program also featured Gary poet and artist Terra Cooks reciting an original work, “It’s Time for Tea.”

Much of the group’s focus has been on music, Golden said, but BBB4E wants to return to other arts, including literary and fine arts.

The group started a Book Brigade in 2013 to provide more books for students. Since then, more than 24,000 books have been donated and distributed into communities.

BBB4E also started Arts Inside Out as a free immersive educational experience for families, showcasing the arts.

Other upcoming events, Golden reported, include a summer choir program for 5- to 17-year-olds at the Hammond Public Library and a summer violin program at the Merge Building in Hammond.

The choir’s summer season kicks off June 27, and the group is looking for businesses willing to open their doors to a youth performance.

“We’re looking for enrollment and pushing the summer choir program,” Golden said.

The music program runs from October through May, with two concerts in December and May. Classes meet after school at Hammond Central High School.

Astrid Arnold’s daughter Emily, 12, is no longer in the youth choir, but she now studies piano. Arnold said the choir experience helped her daughter with discipline.

“I like the teachers. They have their own way of teaching,” the Hammond resident said. “I also like the diversity of the program.”

Emily is a seventh grader at St. Casimir School. “Now she loves music and loves playing the piano. She’s progressing really fast,” Arnold said. “The piano has helped with her concentration and helped her relax.”

Gloria Quiroga of South Holland, Ill., has two children, Gabriella, 11, and Liana, 8, in choir.

“The teachers are awesome, and I like the family atmosphere,” Quiroga said. “They have different styles for different students.”

Veronica Lopez of Lansing, Ill., said that son Isaac, 11, has more discipline and is “more vocal” because of his time in choir.

Marisela Delehanty of South Holland appreciates that through the choir, daughter Sophia, 10, is having new experiences at different locations. The group has performed for local colleges, politicians, businesses and banquets.

Sophia, a fourth grader at St. John Bosco School in Hammond, likes that “we get to sing in front of a lot of people.”

The girl said music has helped with her reading skills.

Sebastian Garcia, 10, of Hammond said choir is “fun and I meet new people.”

His parents, Maria and Francis Garcia, also like the program.

“I like that he’s doing activities and not just at home playing games,” Maria said.

“It’s keeping him busy, with no distractions or gangs,” Francis added.