Scholarships available for underrepresented scholars hoping to attend law school

The Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity is offering $4,800-per-semester scholarships and a six-week "preparatory institute" to get students ready for the rigors of law school.

To be eligible, applicants must be from a traditionally underrepresented group, be accepted into an ABA-accredited law school in Indiana by the time the preparatory institute begins and be selected through an application process separate from the Indiana law school application process. Applications for this program are due by March 10, 2023.

ICLEO was established in 1997 by the Indiana Supreme Court to bring diversity to the law profession, according to a news release the group issued. Since then, 650 students have participated.