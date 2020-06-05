School athletics can resume with limitations in July; state sets guidance for practice, contact sports

Conditioning will be limited to four day a week in two-hour sessions. Multiple sessions may occur each day.

Locker rooms should not be used, formal competition is discouraged and no contact should be exercised in contact sports, according to the Phase I guidance.

Pools can be used, though schools are encouraged to work with state and local officials to create a plan for reopening recreational water facilities.

Only essential student-athletes, student participants, coaches, medical staff and related supervisors, directors and security should be in attendance.

In Phase II, from July 20 to Aug. 15, contact can be reintroduced in contact sports and locker rooms may reopen at 50% capacity.

No formal competition should be allowed with the exception of girls golf.

Competition may begin with the start of Phase III on Aug. 15.

Contact should be limited to only what is required for competition according to Indiana High School Athletic Association rules.