School City of Hammond changes COVID-19 guidelines, discusses fighting in schools

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond changed COVID-19 guidelines and discussed fighting in the schools at a Tuesday School Board meeting that also included public comment on the superintendent’s contract.

Sarah Ligon, director of SCH health services, announced the schools would go mask optional Wednesday, after staff rules went mask optional Monday. Ligon emphasized COVID-19 cases are going down in the county and within the district.

“We do feel like we are moving ahead,” Ligon said. She said 54% of employees have reported that they are vaccinated and 23% of the student population have reported they are vaccinated. The district does plan to launch some vaccination clinics, Ligon said.

The district will continue to monitor positive cases, and Ligon said masks will be available for those who request them. Superintendent Scott Miller said there are KN95 masks available for all staff.

Miller said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed guidance to have three different levels of COVID-19 guidance. If a county is in low or medium, masks are optional. Lake County is in the low category.

Miller said one of his concerns with masking was on its impact on students' ability to learn. He said he had spoken to a teacher who said speech and language abilities were decreasing.

“I know we have to be careful about COVID … but when kids' learning is affected by it, that's where it really gets my attention,” Miller said. He said while the district could have waited until the end of the school year, the impact on learning means they need to act now. He said the district will continue other COVID-19 protocols outside of the masks.

Miller also said if the county went into the orange category, where COVID-19 spread is higher, the district would mandate masks.

Trustee Cindy Murphy then asked about the availability of cleaning supplies and masks. She said teachers have expressed they do not have enough, and trustee Carlotta Blake-King said she has also heard about this issue.

Miller said staff should contact their building’s office manager or No. 1 custodian at the school. He said there are a lot of supplies available.

Blake-King said COVID-19 has hit her personally and it causes her to look at the issue differently.

“I don’t think we have taken it seriously enough,” Carlotta Blake-King said regarding contact tracing. She then said some families were not contacted about contact tracing, a claim that was refuted by Evangelina Garcia, COVID-19 assistant, who said she has contacted a lot of parents personally and took the position very seriously.

Michael Pijarowski, a resident of Hammond, said during an outbreak in November there was not a lot of enforcement of masking. He said he had to take days off of work and lost a certain amount of hours of salary.

Rosie Recio, who works for the city of Hammond, expressed her concern about the removal of masks. She said safety is the most important.

She said her husband and son are at high risk and she does not want to take anything home to them.

Fighting at schools

Several individuals expressed their concerns about safety and violence within the schools. The closure of Gavit and Clark led to the transfer of students into Eggers Middle School. Hammond High School also closed with the opening of Hammond Central High School.

Last semester, there was a shooting at Hammond Central High School, where two students were shot.

Pijarowski said something has to be done about the violence, whether that is mental help or some other idea.

“You never know when someone is pushed too far,” Pijarowski said.

Amy Pijarowski, Michael Pijarowski’s wife, said in an email she was concerned about communication from the district regarding the issue,

“It’s taken this long to get them to address very public issues at the board meeting last night. We the parents of these children need to be informed first as to how things are being handled. We also feel that because of the lack of communication parents are scared to send their children to these schools and feel that they are not getting a proper education and they are pulling their children out of these schools,” Amy said in an email.

Miller said the district has taken several actions regarding the issue, including bringing in an outside security company. He also said there are community support specialists to work with kids at the elementary schools, as many issues could be rooted from when children are young.

The district also has an alternative school for students who would otherwise be expelled. There are double the amount of counselors at secondary schools.

Hammond also has made a concerted effort to remove students who are found not to be Hammond residents.

Miller listed several other things the district is doing to help work on this issue. He said some of the major challenges are social media and the impact of students being at home due to the pandemic.

Blake-King said after the meeting that it may not be enough, as fights are still occurring. She said it is almost the end of the school year and fights should not be still happening.

Superintendent contract

The School City of Hammond is considering giving its superintendent a raise of $28,000.

Miller’s current contract indicates he is paid $150,000 annually, with an annuity of $14,500. Under the new contract, he would have a base salary of $178,000 annually for the period that began July 1, 2021, and will conclude June 30, 2024.

Under the proposed contract, the superintendent’s performance will be evaluated each year. If his evaluation is “effective,” he will receive a $3,000 increase in his salary, or $5,000 if his evaluation is “highly effective."

Some members of the public have expressed their concern about Miller's credentials for the position. Currently, Miller has a temporary superintendent license that expires in 2024.

In Indiana, for an individual to be a superintendent, he or she is required to have at least an education specialist, or Ed.S., degree, which is a postgraduate degree for professional educators, in addition to several other requirements. According to the district's website, Miller has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Northwest and a master’s degree from Purdue Calumet.

Christine Clarahan, SCH director of food service, expressed her support for the contract under consideration.

“I would ask everybody in the audience and watching at home to imagine taking over a school district that immediately needed to consolidate schools to prevent state takeover,” Clarahan said. “If that wasn’t bad enough, throw in a two-year-long pandemic that disrupted every part of our lives, especially the lives and learning of our students. The cherry on top of this perfect storm of a sundae is that there is a small, but vocal group of people who seem dedicated to seeing you fail. Could you imagine how difficult that would be?”

She said she does not understand why people do not want to see Miller succeed.

As she spoke, several members of the audience began to speak over her, leading to a 10-minute recess.

Paul Walker, a resident of Hammond, said that Miller does not have the qualifications after initially having said he would get them. Walker said regardless of Miller’s performance, he should get the qualifications before receiving a raise.

The next board meeting will be March 15. The superintendent’s contract will be voted on.

